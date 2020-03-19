DALLAS, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Larry Klayman, the founder of both Judicial Watch and now Freedom Watch and a former federal prosecutor, announced the filing of a class action complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas (20-cv-656) for damage caused by China related to the COVID-19 virus.
The class action complaint can be found at www.freedomwatchusa.org.
PLEASE GO TO WWW.FREEDOMWATCHUSA.ORG AND JOIN AND/OR FINANCIALLY SUPPORT THIS CLASS ACTION. Contact leklayman@gmail.com.
Media contact: Adrienne Mazzone 561-750-9800 x2270; amazzone@transmediagroup.com.