CHICAGO, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Freeman Beauty, a beauty brand under the Paris Presents, Inc. portfolio, best known for its wide range of facial masks and specialty bath and body products, announces today its donation of 1MM sheet masks to nurses and healthcare workers nationwide in honor of National Nurses Week May 6th-May 12th.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) mandates the use of N95 masks and personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers to protect from exposure to COVID-19. Nurses and doctors from around the world have posted the effects of wearing goggles and masks for extensive periods of time inclusive of redness, creases, and facial bruising. Freeman Beauty hopes the donation will provide some self-care and relief to the effects of extensive hours of care during this global pandemic.
"COVID-19 has impacted the world and divided us into two groups: those on the front lines and those exercising their civic duties by staying home. With the current state of the world, self-care and skincare have become a key pillar of normalcy for both groups. We are proud to donate 1MM face masks to nurses and medical workers who have been vigorously going to battle day in and day out as our way to say thank you with our deepest gratitude," said Bill George, CEO of Paris Presents, Inc.
Freeman Beauty will donate:
- Melting Sugar Moisturizing Rose Gummy Bear Face Mask, infused with real sugar and Rose extract with skin-boosters that hydrates and calms for glowing skin for all skin-types
- Melting Sugar Oil Absorbing Lemon Meringue Face Mask, infused with real sugar and Lemon extract with skin-boosters that melt on contact to absorb oil for a clear complexion for oily skin
- Melting Sugar Pore Clearing Match Ice Cream Face Mask, infused with real sugar and Matcha extract with skin-boosters that melt on contact to clear pores for a fresh complexion for normal/combination skin
Recipients of the Freeman Beauty Face Mask donation span cross-country across hospitals and associations of all sizes and include Mercy Medical, Memorial Healthcare System, Houston Methodist Hospital and New York State Nurses Association.
"The thousands of Mercy caregivers who serve on our front lines put our patients first in everything they do," said Cynthia Bentzen-Mercer, CAO, Mercy and Mercy Health Foundation President. "The generous gift of 500,000 facial sheet masks from Paris Presents Incorporated blesses these exceptional nurses and physicians with both practical and personal support. On behalf of Mercy Health Foundation and our entire health care ministry, thank you."
For more information or a complete list of recipients visit: www.freemanbeauty.com and follow the conversation on social media @FreemanBeauty.
About Paris Presents, Incorporated
Paris Presents, Incorporated is an entrepreneurial, privately held / private equity backed company that creates and distributes strong brands of makeup tools and body care accessories in over 60 countries. Our 70+ year old company is a high-growth, beauty business with a focus on exceptional quality products at affordable prices developed through innovation and on-trend design. Paris Presents has a very fast paced culture, with the senior management team coming from major CPG companies and having strong records of growing businesses. The company has been recognized on Inc's Top 5000 fastest growing privately held companies to work for 3 years in a row.
BRANDS
The company's four core brands are EcoTools®, Real Techniques®, and Freeman Beauty®. EcoTools® is a leader in eco-conscious beauty products, most notably for incredibly soft cosmetic brushes but also offers a line of hairbrushes and bath accessories. Since its launch in 2011, Real Techniques® is the number one makeup brush brand on YouTube, the leading share brand in the UK, and the Miracle Complexion Sponge is the #1 beauty tool in the US. All brands are available from key retailer partners such as Walmart, Target, Ulta and Amazon.com