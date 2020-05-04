FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic health and wellness brand, Freeman Formula creates books, videos, coaching systems, and nutritional products, and now they have partnered with TruLife Distribution to make their UPGRADEⓇ Natural Brain Formula available for purchase nationwide via both online and brick and mortar outlets.
Freeman Formula is the product of many years of hard work by husband and wife fitness duo, Jeramy and Kim Freeman. The Freemans call themselves "Professional Goal Achievers," and they have the experience to back up their claim. With over 25 years in the business of fitness and coaching, the Freemans have built a results-driven business model, and their recent partnership with the health industry veterans at TruLife that has put them on the map.
"I had been using my own sales team for years to get my products out there," says Jeramy Freeman. "But when I met with Brian Gould from TruLife, it just clicked. Brian was able to talk about my products better than my own sales team. That really impressed me. Brian also took a look at my product line to help identify which products would be the most profitable to create the most growth for my business, and this helped us expand into over 3,000 stores."
Now Freeman Formula's UPGRADE brain health shots are available for purchase in national retail stores and online; a big step in the right direction for the Freeman brand, as more people are buying from home.
Another major component of Freeman Formula's expansion was its success at the niche industry retail conference, ECRM. ECRM is a networking event in which up and coming brands can meet with some of the market's largest retail buyers, with the goal of getting their products placed in large brick-and-mortar stores.
Freeman says he spent a few years promoting his products at ECRM without representation, but when he partnered with TruLife the results were instantaneous. "Right away he was making connections that I just couldn't have imagined," says Freeman. "Networking events like that [ECRM] are all about who you know, and Brian has been building these relationships for years."
TruLife founder and CEO Brian Gould has decades of experience selecting top-performing supplemental nutrition companies and helping them grow their business, but he also has experience networking with some of the largest retailers in the country.
Gould says he was impressed with Freeman Formula's ingredient quality and close attention to ingredient synergy. "We love representing Freeman Formula," says Gould "when they put out a product, we know it's going to sell, we couldn't be more confident in helping them develop these partnerships because of the promising future we see for this brand."
UPGRADE is an all-natural formula, designed to work with the body for reliable brain-boosting results. Often, products that advertise brain-boosting ability are nothing more than stimulants, designed to make the brain feel more awake for a short period of time, ultimately leading to a crash caused by adrenal fatigue when effects dissipate, which can leave the body feeling run-down and sluggish. The Freeman's call their shots an "Upgrade to your system" because their shots support mental clarity, by helping form connections in the brain, which leaves the body feeling awake, but not buzzed.
With an impressive list of products already for sale through their website, freemansupplements.com, TruLife says selling online through major retailers is bound to be a game-changer for Freeman Formula.
Please direct inquiries to:
Emma Miller
954-595-7747
239165@email4pr.com