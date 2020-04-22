FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic health and wellness brand, Freeman Formula creates books, videos, coaching systems, and nutritional products, and now their extremely popular UPGRADEⓇ Natural Brain Formula is available for purchase through Amazon.com.
Freeman Formula is the product of many years of hard work by husband and wife fitness duo, Jeramy and Kim Freeman. The Freemans call themselves "Professional Goal Achievers," and they have the experience to back up their claim. With over 25 years in the business of fitness and coaching, the Freemans have built a results-driven business model that put them on the map. Now Freeman Formula's UPGRADEⓇ brain health shots are available through online retail giant, Amazon.com; a big step in the right direction for the Freeman brand.
UPGRADEⓇ is an all-natural formula, boasting quality ingredients, designed to work with the body for reliable brain-boosting results. Often, products that advertise brain-boosting ability are nothing more than stimulants, designed to make the brain feel more awake for a short period of time. This ultimately leads to a crash caused by adrenal fatigue when effects dissipate, which can leave the body feeling run-down and sluggish. The Freemans call their shots an "Upgrade to your system" because their shots support mental clarity, by helping form connections in the brain, which leaves the body feeling awake, but not buzzed.
Freeman Formula's proprietary blend includes Alpha GPC, Schisandra chinensis berry (Schizandrol A), Beta-Alanine, Green Tea (EGCG), Ginkgo biloba extract, and PEA. Freeman Formula selected ingredients that best work together to create better cognitive function.
- Alpha GPC, for instance, has a high absorption rate, making it capable of crossing the blood-brain-barrier. Alpha GPC has been clinically tested for its ability to improve mental performance, as well as shorten reaction times.
- Schizandrol A, naturally found in dried Schisandra berry, is studied for its ability to elevate levels of DOPAC and dopamine in the body, which can lead to enhanced mood and cognitive function.
- Another key ingredient, Arginine alpha-ketoglutarate (AAKG) plays a major role in the production of glutamine and glutamic acid, which aids in the growth of brain and muscle tissue, among other benefits.
The strength of Freeman Formula's UPGRADE® shots comes from their ingredient synergy, a feat that makes their products stand out among all other supplements in the vast online retail market. With an impressive list of products already for sale through their website, freemansupplements.com, selling through Amazon.com is bound to be a game-changer for Freeman Formula.
Please direct inquiries to:
Alex Bradshaw
(561) 650-3692
238044@email4pr.com