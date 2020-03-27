WALTHAM, Mass., March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA), the nation's leading provider of kidney care products and services, today confirmed that it is providing childcare stipends and supplemental pay to support direct patient care staff, and also plans to hire 6,000 additional caregivers in the coming months. In addition, the company has implemented policies and procedures related to personal protective equipment that are designed to provide the highest degree of safety possible for employees and patients.
"Our employees across the entire organization have been unwavering in their commitment to providing life-sustaining care to our patients as we navigate the impacts of COVID-19," said Bill Valle, CEO of FMCNA. "We firmly believe that by providing superior care to our direct patient staff, they will be able to provide superior care to our patients. It's our mission to do so, while setting the standard for the industry, and it's even more important during this unprecedented situation."
In order to help protect employees, patients, and physicians, the company aggressively implemented safety measures in their clinics starting on February 14, including screening all patients and staff entering their clinics and no longer accepting international travelers for treatment. Across all dialysis clinics, patients are required to wear masks, and employees and physicians are required to wear full personal protective equipment. These actions greatly reduced close contact among patients and staff at a very early stage in the response to COVID-19. The company also rolled out and expanded telehealth to support social distancing for both home and in-center patients.
On March 18, the company announced a childcare and eldercare stipend that applies to all direct patient care team members, including dialysis nurses, patient care technicians, dietitians, social workers, pharmacists, biomedical technicians, educational coordinators, and other positions critical to delivering care to patients, whether in dialysis clinics, vascular care centers, or laboratories.
In addition, on March 22 the company announced that all hourly patient care team members will receive emergency pay on top of their regular wages for every hour worked delivering or supporting patient care. Salaried employees will also receive this additional pay when delivering or supporting patient care.
"It is critical for us to focus on our employees so we can treat the more than 200,000 patients who have entrusted us with their care," said Valle. "It is with this in mind that we have acted proactively, quickly, and decisively by leveraging our global learnings, and have implemented policies that support our employees' financial challenges, health, and wellbeing."
