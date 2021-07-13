Fresh Start patient Andrea, age 3. She was born with a port-wine stain covering a large portion of her face, and will receive her final treatment on July 17 at Surgery Weekend. With advancements in technology over the years, a high-tech laser is used by Fresh Start Volunteer Dr. Bari Cunningham, Dermatologist, and Dr. Greg Ostrow, Ophthalmologist. The value of Andrea’s medical treatments to-date is over $100,000, all provided at no cost to her family.