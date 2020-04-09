DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To ensure store safety for both shoppers and team members, Fresh Thyme announces additional safety measures today. In addition to amplifying customer communication regarding social distancing practices, Fresh Thyme is now asking its customers to limit the number of shoppers who come to the store on each trip.
The following new steps are being put into effect to help make the stores as safe as possible:
- Asking customers to limit the number of shoppers per trip, while understanding that some customers may need additional assistance.
- Implementing processes to monitor the number of customers in our stores. This includes managing the number of customers shopping to support proper social distancing practices.
- Conducting daily health screenings and temperature checks of team members as they arrive at the store.
- Completing installation of protective plexiglass shields at all check lanes.
- Providing gloves now, and providing masks as they become available for team members to wear while working.
- Adding signage and broadcast announcements inside the store educating customers about proper social distancing.
These new steps supplement the previous actions the retailer has implemented, which include:
- Reduced shopping hours to support deeper cleaning overnight and re-stocking efficiency.
- Dedicated shopping hours for senior citizens, customers with chronic health conditions and essential service workers.
- Decals on the floor 6 feet apart in areas where customers may congregate, such as lines for checkout lanes, deli and meat/seafood counters.
- Suggesting customers use the length of their shopping carts to gauge appropriate distance from others where there aren't decals on the floor.
- Temporarily suspending Wednesday Double Ad Day beginning April 1 to both improve in-stock conditions and limit the number of customers inside the store at any one time.
- Suspended the use of re-usable bags by customers in its stores.
- Discontinued accepting beverage containers for return at its Michigan stores.
"Fresh Thyme's primary focus is to provide a safe environment for our customers and team members," says Fresh Thyme Farmers Market President, Gerald Melville. "We thank our customers for their ongoing support, and we are dedicated to keeping the Fresh Thyme community healthy during this challenging outbreak."
About Fresh Thyme Farmers Market
Fresh Thyme Farmers Market is a full-service specialty retailer focusing on value-priced fresh, healthy, natural and organic offerings. It boasts an extensive produce department with organic and local fruits and vegetables, a natural meat department, healthy deli foods to go, hundreds of bulk food bins, dairy and frozen, health supplement products, and its own line of organic and natural private label products. Fresh Thyme has 74 stores in 11 states throughout the Midwest. Learn more at freshthyme.com. Keep in touch by liking us at facebook.com/freshthymefarmersmarkets, and following us at twitter.com/freshthymefm.
