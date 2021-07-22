SILICON VALLEY, Calif., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fresh Tri, the company that helps people build healthy lifestyles, announced today the integration of diabetes-prevention habits into its habit formation software, also called Fresh Tri. The habits are derived from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) evidence-based Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP).
Studies show* that participants in diabetes prevention programs lower their risk for developing Type 2 diabetes by fifty-eight percent with older participants lowering their risk by seventy-one percent. Fresh Tri's updated curriculum is a flexible and bespoke way to meet each person where they are and to build the life they want. Through its partnership with the CDC, Fresh Tri has incorporated best practices of the DPP into a catalog of easy-to-practice behaviors within the Fresh Tri app.
Walmart Associates and their families will be among the first to access the new software, thanks to an initiative by the retailer to make Fresh Tri available to its entire U.S. workforce and their families. Using Fresh Tri, Walmart Associates can access and practice these proven DPP habits in a personalized and self-paced way that fits into their daily lives. The program aims to alleviate social determinants of health for front line workers.
"We are excited to apply this groundbreaking work with the CDC and Walmart to offer Associates this efficacy-based addition to our curricula," stated Dr. Kyra Bobinet, CEO, Fresh Tri. "By offering this program for free to Associates and their families, Walmart is fighting systemic issues of access and affordability."
Fresh Tri trains users in the Iterative Mindset™, a unique approach that its researchers discovered while working with Walmart Associates who had lost weight and improved their health long-term. This Mindset functions as a "behavioral operating system" for users that is more effective and sustainable than traditional models that use performance mindset and goals-tracking. By integrating these new diabetes-prevention habit practices, Fresh Tri is adding new ways for Walmart Associates to take care of their health.
Fresh Tri is comprised of a team of leading clinicians, technologists, designers and scientists, who built an innovative behavior-change approach using neuroscience and user-centered design. Its flagship solution is a digital app that helps Fresh Tri's client's employees or health plan members create sustainable lifestyle change through habit formation — without rigid diet or tracking programs and short-lived results.
The company has ambitious plans for the future, including continued expansion of its digital offerings as well as community- and retail-based integration to further deliver on its commitment to bringing healthy living to those vulnerable populations who need it most.
*Source: "Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP)." National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, http://www.niddk.nih.gov/about-niddk/research-areas/diabetes/diabetes-prevention-program-dpp.
About Fresh Tri:
Fresh Tri is a behavior change software company with offerings focusing on mindset, practice and iteration that invite users to practice healthy habits, removing the guesswork and feelings of failure that can often accompany lifestyle changes. Fresh Tri allows users to iterate their way to success. There is no "fail" — only practice and iteration. Fresh Tri uses a simple, positive approach based on brain science of habit formation. Fresh Tri's app is available through the Apple App Store and Google Play. To learn more about Fresh Tri: https://freshtri.com/
