Sierra Pacific Orthopedics celebrates 20th anniversary in April 2022, having served the bone, joint and muscle needs of the Central Valley since 2002.
FRESNO, Calif., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The region's most preferred orthopedic practice and team physicians for Fresno State Athletics, Sierra Pacific Orthopedics celebrates 20 years of providing dedicated bone, joint and muscle care to the residents of the Central Valley. Patients in need of specialized orthopedic care are encouraged to call the practice at (559) 256-5200 to schedule an appointment at their Herndon Campus at 1630 E. Herndon Ave. or their Spruce Campus Spine Center for back, neck and spine care at 1270 E. Spruce Ave.
Founded in 2002, Sierra Pacific Orthopedics has remained the most preferred orthopedic practice in the region. Their 26 orthopedic surgeons and specialists have combined their superior training and experience to treat a multitude of orthopedic conditions and injuries for patients in Fresno and the surrounding region.
Additionally, every doctor at Sierra Pacific Orthopedics has advanced training in their respective field to offer:
- Spine and nonsurgical spine care
- Shoulder, hand and upper extremity care
- Hip, knee, foot, ankle and lower extremity care
- Sports medicine
- Total joint replacement and revision
- Physical medicine and rehabilitation
