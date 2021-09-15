MIAMI, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fridababy, the parenting brand known for the cult-favorite NoseFrida SnotSucker, is introducing a new electric-powered tool that sucks snot at the push of a button: the Electric NoseFrida. The original NoseFrida nasal aspirator is a huge success in the US and globally selling millions of units each year, making it one of the most popular household staples during cold and flu season. Many parents don't realize that their young kiddos cannot blow their nose, so when the snot strikes, so does sleep deprivation with a fussy baby. Originally invented in Sweden, the NoseFrida famously introduced the effective and surprisingly satisfying notion of sucking snot with your mouth through a filtered hose. The new Electric NoseFrida provides the same stuffy nose relief with a powerful, but gentle suction to safely vacuum out stubborn snot - no lung power required.
Fridababy's new power tool is launching at a pivotal moment in the calendar year when cold and flu rates are on the rise as kids return to school. In fact, influenza-related illness rates for kids 0 to 4 are up over 500% versus this time last year, according to CDC data, with experts predicting the worst cold and flu season in years. The good news is that parents aren't alone. The snotsucking experts at Frida Baby have your back with two solutions that get the job done and now you can even leave the sucking to us with the Electric NoseFrida.
"The heartbeat of our business is innovation and we are deeply committed to relieving parenting pain points," says Chelsea Hirschhorn, CEO & Founder of Frida. "The beauty of the new Electric NoseFrida is that it transcends infancy and is the perfect partner to the original cult-favorite NoseFrida for congestion relief. Whether battling a constant deluge of snot or a stuffed up nose, parents can feel at ease knowing they are armed with the right tools and solutions to get the job done."
The new Electric NoseFrida features three levels of suction to suck stubborn snot out, a distraction light to calm squirmy kids and a USB rechargeable port so parents can skip the batteries and recharge on-the-go. It's available now for $44.99 on Amazon, Target, BuyBuyBaby.com and Fridababy.com.
