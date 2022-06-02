In this free webinar, learn about the impact of different body composition profiles on metabolic health, disease risk and metabolic disease treatment and development. Attendees will gain insights into body composition profiling with magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and how such measurements have been used in recent research. The featured speakers will discuss the recent advancements that have made MRI-based body composition profiling available for clinical use nowadays.
TORONTO, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the search to understand metabolic disease, prevention and treatments, people are often broadly categorized using relatively crude tools. This removes the individualized perspective. For example, obesity is commonly described using BMI (body mass index – weight in kg / height in m2), and individuals are placed in one of five categories ranging from underweight to obesity. However, the health risks related to obesity are more closely linked with body composition — which is the amount of muscle and fat in the body — than with generalized anthropometric (human body) measurements, such as body weight, BMI and waist circumference.
The use of such broad, discrete categories like obesity, overweight, normal weight and underweight, or even high liver fat / low liver fat, to describe individuals should be questioned. Such categorizations run the risk of grouping individuals with little resemblance to one another, lacking both accuracy and precision for appropriate metabolic disease identification and management.
Join this webinar to gain insights into body composition profiling with magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), how such measurements have been used in recent research and the recent advancements that have made MRI-based body composition profiling available for clinical use nowadays.
Join Carla Prado, PhD, RD, Professor of Human Nutrition, University of Alberta; Ian J. Neeland, MD, Director of Cardiovascular Prevention and Co-Director of the Center for Integrated and Novel Approaches in Vascular-Metabolic Disease, University Hospitals Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute; and Mikael F. Forsgren, PhD, Senior Scientist, Liver Disease Lead Scientist, AMRA Medical, for the live webinar on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit From BMI to BCP: Body Composition Profiling with MRI for Metabolic Disease Management, Health Risks & Healthy Lifestyle Choices.
