Blackstone_Front_Office.jpg

Blackstone Medical Services Headquarters in Tampa, FL

 By Blackstone Medical Services

BURTONSVILLE, Md., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest provider in the United States for at-home sleep testing, Blackstone Medical Services, connected the dots between heart conditions and sleep apnea; decided to provide Mobile Cardiac Telemetry (MCT) testing patients can do in the comfort and convenience of their home.

Much like home sleep testing, MCT helps patients receive testing at home through referrals from their primary care provider rather than having to see a specialist to get a full analysis. Blackstone prides themselves on making the patient experience amazing while providing better quality for Patient and Physicians, better access and more cost effective.

"Blackstone has always been patient focused. Our unique approach to providing testing in the home, is world class. We are excited to be able to offer more Patients the benefits of being tested in the comfort of their own home." – Vick Tipnes, CEO & Founder

After months of planning, Blackstone will be opening their Mobile Cardiac Telemetry division offices in Burtonsville, Maryland on October 19th, 2020.

The Mobile Cardiac Telemetry division will be equipped with full-time technicians to provide 24-hour monitoring and support to its patients and providers Nationwide.

About Blackstone Medical Services
Blackstone Medical Services is the largest provider of Home Sleep Testing services in the United States. Founded in 2012 and based in Tampa Florida. Blackstone provides innovative testing solutions that provide better quality, access and costs for Patients and Providers. www.blackstonemedicalservices.com

CONTACT:        
 Ferris Monge, PR Manager                                                                                          
256756@email4pr.com
888-710-2727

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.