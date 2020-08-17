LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From The Earth ("FTE"), the full-spectrum U.S. cannabis lifestyle company and 2019 Weedcon Dispensary of the Year, announced today the opening of its new cannabis dispensary in Long Beach, California, which marks company's third retail location in California and fourth nationwide. From The Earth began serving patients and customers in Long Beach on August 14th, with an official grand opening scheduled for Friday, August 21st.
FTE's Long Beach dispensary is strategically located at 1834 Harbor Avenue near the intersection of the Long Beach Freeway and the Pacific Coast Highway. The new location will operate from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week, offering both same-day delivery and curbside pickup. In accordance with the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and the Los Angeles Department of Health, FTE has taken additional steps to promote a safe operating environment for all of its patients, customers and employees.
"As we continue to expand the FTE brand across the country, we are thrilled to bring high-quality cannabis to support the health and wellbeing of Long Beach residents," said Dan Zaharoni, CEO of From The Earth. "In addition to our retail stores in Santa Ana and Port Hueneme, the entire Long Beach staff looks forward to working with the local community."
FTE is in the process of building two additional dispensaries in California. The company has one licensed From The Earth location in Hanover, Michigan, and is in the process of constructing additional cannabis facilities in that state. Through its recent licensing agreement with Onyx7, FTE will open five additional retail dispensaries in Missouri in Q3&4 of this year.
From The Earth is a full spectrum cannabis lifestyle company founded by Kintu Patel and Jayson Quinones, comprised of multiple entities and projects that make up a vertically integrated cannabis enterprise. With a team of experts in cultivation, manufacturing and retail sales, From The Earth has utilized cutting-edge technology, a commitment to quality and experienced personnel to create one of the most recognizable and well-respected brands in the cannabis industry.
