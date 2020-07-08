COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanitizer specialists Frontline Supplies today announced the launch of a new and innovative range of dispensers for hand sanitizer, that are set to catch the wave of the "new normal" public expectations for hand sanitizer accessibility.
The product specs are robust…touchless foot pedal operated, no batteries required, universal refill, produced in large enough volumes to actually be in stock…however, this launch is much more than just a product launch, it is the start of a paradigm shift in the way Americans are now thinking about Hand Sanitizer accessibility.
Brad, President of Frontline Supplies, explains this paradigm shift.
"When you walk into any place outside your own home now, a store, a gym, an airport, a hotel, a restaurant, what is the first thing you look for now? Hand Sanitizer. It's true, think about it, you do it, I do it. The psychological reason behind this is that you find yourself automatically wanting to reassure yourself that you are protected walking into this place, and the most gratifying way of reassuring yourself, besides wearing a mask, is to apply a dose of Hand Sanitizer". Brad carries on:
"Yet how often do you see a dispenser sitting there, in the open, accessible and ready to use? It is rare. At best all you see is an almost empty, and often grubby, bottle of hand sanitizer sitting in the corner of a countertop."
"It's because the typical battery-operated infra-red units are scarce, are a maintenance nightmare to upkeep, refills are expensive, and besides all that, they are out of stock in many places".
"The requirement for Sanitizer Dispensers will continue to be exponential. No longer is it just the medical facilities that are expected to have sanitizer dispensers, every respectable public space outside the house will be expected to have a well located, easily accessible, easily identifiable, touchless hand sanitizer dispenser".
Frontline's range of touchless dispensers are foot pedal operated, are 100% mechanical, require no batteries or electricity supply, suit a universal refill, and are actually in stock.
Frontline Supplies is a specialist supplier of hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes and associated dispensers, and masks. With beginnings back to 2010, Frontline Supplies is on the front line, protecting Americans.