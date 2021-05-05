ORLANDO, Fla., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Board-certified emergency medicine physician Dr. JB is pleased to announce the official launch of her new YouTube channel. In her weekly video uploads, Dr. JB delivers straightforward medical information to viewers without using the usual confusing medical jargon. The timing of the launch comes in response to the year-long pandemic that frightened the world and put medicine at the forefront of everyone's mind, no matter how healthy. Putting a focus on typical emergency medical needs, and other general medical information, Dr. JB's YouTube channel speaks directly to the patient's perspective.
"I wanted to reach viewers in a way that's approachable and fun," said Dr. JB. "I'm pleased to be able to share my knowledge after more than 10 years spent working in the ER not only as a physician but as a director and in various other leadership positions. The timing for the launch is especially important to me, having been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic and with emergency medicine being center stage at this critical point in time."
Dr. JB's channel was created for anyone who has visited - or will visit - an ER for themselves or a loved one. New videos are uploaded to the Dr. JB YouTube channel each Wednesday. Viewers can tune in by visiting www.youtube.com/c/doctorjb and hitting the subscribe button.
About Dr. JB
Dr. JB is a board-certified emergency medicine physician. As an expert in healthcare topics ranging from minor to catastrophic due to the nature of her medical work in the ER, Dr. JB reaches a nationwide audience through her YouTube channel which provides weekly videos on medical information with a fresh approach. Dr. JB tackles topics that provide insight from a doctor's perspective to the patient and is meant to educate anyone who has visited or may visit an emergency room for themselves or a loved one.
To learn more about Dr. JB, visit www.realdoctorjb.com or YouTube. Dr. JB can also be found on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
