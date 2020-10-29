Frost_and_Sullivan_2020_BP_Awards_Plaque.jpg
By Frost & Sullivan

19 awards were presented to companies for their exemplary performance at the 7th edition of these Awards

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's India Best Practices Awards were hosted on a virtual platform on October 28, 2020. These awards are presented each year to companies that encourage significant growth in their industries, have identified emerging trends before they became a marketplace standard, and have created advanced technologies that will catalyze and transform industries in the near future. This year, 19 awards were presented at the virtual ceremony across ICT, Healthcare, and Chemicals, Materials & Food.

Talking about this year's awards, Amol Kotwal, Vice President, Industrial Practice - South Asia and Regional Leader - Best Practices Recognition, said, "On behalf of Frost & Sullivan, it gives me pleasure to recognize and felicitate the best-in-class achievers in India. Despite the headwinds and setbacks due to the pandemic, companies across industry sectors have adopted innovative strategies and transformed their business models to achieve industry-leading positions. Frost & Sullivan is proud to recognize their efforts for achieving excellence in their respective industries and encourages them in their future endeavors."

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices.

Recipients of the 2020 India Best Practices Awards


No.

Award Titles

Award Recipients

Enterprise Infrastructure

1

2020 Indian Network Security Vendor Company of the Year Award

Palo Alto Networks (India) Pvt. Ltd

2

2020 Indian WAF and Anti DDoS Vendor Company of the Year Award

Radware Ltd

3

2020 Indian Managed Security Service Provider -Telecom Company of the Year Award

Tata Communications

4

2020 Indian Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Vendor Company of the Year Award

Forcepoint Software Consulting India Private Limited

5

2020 Indian Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) Security Vendor Company of the Year Award

VMware Software India Private Limited

6

2020 Indian Unified Communications Service Provider Company of the Year Award

Tata Communications

Healthcare

7

2020 Indian Diagnostic Services Provider Company of the Year Award

Metropolis Healthcare Limited

8

2020 Indian Oncology Service Provider Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award

American Oncology Institute

Chemicals, Materials & Food

9

2020 Indian Water Chemicals Company of the Year Award

Chembond Water Technologies Limited

Enterprise Telecom Services & Emerging Services

10

2020 Indian Enterprise Telecom Service Provider – Large Enterprise Segment Company of the Year Award

Tata Communications

11

2020 Indian M2M Connectivity Service Provider Company of the Year Award

Vodafone Idea Business Services

12

2020 Indian SDWAN Service Provider Company of the Year Award

Tata Communications

13

2020 Indian SD-WAN Platform Provider Company of the Year Award

Versa Networks

14

2020 Indian Managed Multi Cloud Service Provider Company of the Year Award

Tata Communications

15

2020 Indian Colocation Service Provider Company of the Year Award

STT GDC India

16

2020 Indian Video Managed Services Provider Company of the Year Award

Tata Communications

17

2020 Indian Cloud Interconnect Service Provider Company of the Year Award

Tata Communications

18

2020 Indian Enterprise Mobility Management Provider Company of the Year Award

VMware Software India Private Limited

19

2020 Indian Enterprise Data Service Provider Company of the Year Award

Tata Communications

About Frost & Sullivan
For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Media Contact:
Priya George, Corporate Communications
M: +91 98403 55432; P: +91 44 6681 4414
E: priyag@frost.com

http://ww2.frost.com

 

