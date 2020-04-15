FAIRFAX, Va., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To alleviate the strain of the delays in IVF treatments for donor egg parents due to COVID-19, frozen donor eggs will allow clinics to resume business immediately when they reopen. The flexibility of frozen donor eggs allows recipients to begin treatments on their schedule.
"Recipients can reserve their cohorts now, with extended storage options available so that they can prepare now for becoming parents when the time is right for them and their clinic," said Rita Fields, Scientific Director Fairfax EggBank. "Dealing with infertility is challenging in the best of circumstances. Having peace of mind in a stressful and evolving situation like this virus can help hopeful parents cope with an uncontrollable situation."
As the reproductive industry tries to balance protecting the health of their patients and continuing to help them fulfill their plans to become parents, pauses in IVF treatments, including those using donor eggs, have caused delays that are compounding a time-sensitive process.
Once IVF clinics reopen for business, additional time will be needed to coordinate cycles between egg donors and recipients. Donor egg patients who choose fresh donor eggs must coordinate cycling with a donor and aligning their cycle or that of their gestational carrier, which will continue delays.
Fairfax EggBank frozen donor eggs will allow intended parents and clinics to begin coordinating transfers immediately.
"We are a resource to reignite the industry immediately after the quarantine is lifted," said Emily Dodson, Executive Director, Fairfax EggBank. "We have worked out accommodations to allow hopeful parents to reserve a cohort from a donor and keep it in storage for up to six months for free. Our operations have adapted to the quarantines in all of the states where we have partner clinics and continue to assist recipients of donor eggs and their clinics through their changes in their daily operations."
