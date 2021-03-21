NEW YORK, March 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Fruit Street announced that since inception it has enrolled more than 20,000 participants into its CDC-Recognized diabetes prevention program that is delivered via telehealth and live group video conferencing with registered dietitians via Zoom. Fruit Street is projecting to enroll an additional 25,000-50,000 participants into its diabetes prevention program in 2021, making it one of the largest digital providers of the diabetes prevention program in the world.
Fruit Street's diabetes prevention program is a 12-month program designed to help individuals with prediabetes reduce their risk for Type 2 diabetes by losing 5-7% of their weight through diet and lifestyle changes. The program consists of 26 1-hour long classes between a dietitian and a group of 30-other participants delivered via Zoom. During each class, curriculum topics such as diet, exercise, sleep, and stress management are discussed. Participants are also issued a wireless scale, Fitbit, and can take photos of their food in the Fruit Street mobile application.
Fruit Street's diabetes prevention program is based on previous clinical research funded by Medicare and published in the New England Journal of Medicine in 2002 that showed that participants in diabetes prevention programs can reduce their risk for developing Type 2 diabetes by 58% and in individuals over the age of 60, by 71%. Fruit Street has validated its clinical outcomes by receiving Full Recognition status with the CDC which means it is consistently delivering results such as 5% average weight loss for those that participate for 9 months.
Fruit Street's delivery of the diabetes prevention program is unique in that it is delivered via telehealth and live group video conferencing on Zoom, which most closely resembles an in-person classroom experience. "We truly believe that using live group video conferencing is powerful for addressing chronic diseases because it addresses loneliness & isolation and builds a sense of community & accountability amongst participants that helps to drive positive lifestyle & behavior change..."
"...We are proud to have enrolled more than 20,000 Americans into our diabetes prevention program to help them improve their health and reduce their risk for chronic diseases. We have seen inspiring patient testimonials where patients have reversed their blood glucose values from prediabetic ranges to normally healthy ranges, patients losing 70+ pounds & their physicians deciding to eliminate medication prescriptions, and patients who feel that they have never been as healthy as they are now. We could not be more proud of our team at Fruit Street and we look forward to preventing millions of cases of diabetes in the years to come," said Laurence Girard, CEO & Founder of Fruit Street.
Fruit Street delivers a suite of telemedicine services to self-insured employers & health plans such as its CDC-Recognized Diabetes Prevention Program, 24/7 urgent care service, and mental health services. The company has raised more than $20 million in funding from more than 500 physicians who have invested in the company. Founded as a public benefit corporation, Fruit Street's social mission is to prevent and treat disease through the power of telemedicine, wearable devices, and mobile applications.
