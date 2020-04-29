NEW YORK, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fruit Street Health, a leading telehealth company funded and guided by physicians, today announced that it has named Ian McFarland as chief technology officer. McFarland, who joins the company effective immediately, will be responsible for all tech-focused aspects of the business operations, including infrastructure, applications, product engineering, and more.
"Fruit Street Health works tirelessly to improve and develop innovative new products to fulfill its goal of having a social impact in public health technology," said Laurence Girard, founder and CEO of Fruit Street Health. "We're beyond thrilled that someone with Ian's expertise and leadership skills will continue to blaze the transformative path of our comprehensive telemedicine solutions."
McFarland joins the company as a tech industry veteran and entrepreneur with a long track record of identifying disruptive trends, which stretches back to his work on worldwide distributed Hypertext systems starting in the late 1980s. Most recently, he served as CEO of Zenio where he oversaw the development of next-generation software planning and process management tools. Prior to that, McFarland served as CTO of Pear Therapeutics, where he led multiple teams in spearheading agile processes of iterative development, and supported a range of regulated products in the company's pipeline. McFarland's teams helped build digital therapeutics for a number of substance-use disorders, as well as the first piece of software ever cleared by the FDA to treat disease.
"I'm extremely excited to join Fruit Street Health at such a crucial point with its rapidly expanding platform and services," said McFarland. "Now more than ever, developing Fruit Street's capabilities is critical to continued success and lessening the burden on our healthcare system."
In particular, McFarland's experience will be key in expanding CovidMD, Fruit Street Health's newly launched risk assessment, triage, and telemedicine platform created to help the healthcare system safely and efficiently respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. McFarland's work on patient-facing applications, as well as clinician-and payor-facing web applications will augment the capabilities of CovidMD to help create more access to quality care.
About Fruit Street Health
Fruit Street Health is a physician-funded telehealth company that offers a comprehensive telemedicine software platform for healthcare providers. Fruit Street currently offers the only CDC-recognized online diabetes prevention program (DPP) delivered through live video chat with Registered Dietitians. Founded in 2014 as a public benefit corporation, Fruit Street has raised more than $20 million in capital from over 300+ physicians who are dedicated to making a lasting social impact in healthcare.
About CovidMD
CovidMD™ is a new risk assessment, triage and telemedicine platform created to help the healthcare system respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. On CovidMD, the public is given trusted information about their risk for developing serious illness from COVID-19 based on CDC guidelines, personalized details on available healthcare resources, and the opportunity to connect with a doctor via live video chat for a telemedicine appointment. Fruit Street Health, a leading telehealth company based in New York City, launched CovidMD in 2020.