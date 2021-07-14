RANDOLPH, Mass., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The FSHD Society is offering its first-ever CME-accredited masterclass on facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). This course, which will be held virtually on August 12, is of interest to any physician and allied health professional who sees adult and pediatric neuromuscular patients. Practitioners in neurology, primary care, rehabilitation medicine, orthopedics, and physical therapy are among those who are likely to encounter individuals with undiagnosed FSHD. The half-day course will cover diagnosis and management in adult and pediatric patients; updates on genetic and epigenetic testing; and molecular pathophysiology, current treatment strategies, and clinical trials. Attendees can earn up to 4.25 continuing medical education (CME) credits.
Although FSHD is one of the most common forms of muscular dystrophy, it is often under-diagnosed, and diagnosed patients don't always benefit from the existing standards of care. With the recent completion of a Phase 2b clinical trial showing promising disease modifying results and several additional clinical trials gearing to launch in 2022, this course ensures that all clinicians caring for FSHD patients have access to the latest updates in diagnosis and management of their patients. In developing this masterclass, the FSHD Society says it "aims to shorten the diagnostic journey (currently averaging 9 years) and improve care so that patients can fully benefit from future treatments."
Registrants from all geographic locations will be able to log in to the live webcast, which will include interactive sessions with ample time for questions and discussion. The course will be taught by a faculty that includes internationally recognized authorities in the field, including:
- Rabi Tawil, MD, University of Rochester
- Kathy Mathews, MD, University of Iowa
- Jacinda Sampson, MD PhD, Stanford University
- Katy Eichinger, DPT, University of Rochester
- Kiera Berggren, MA/CCC-SLP, Virginia Commonwealth University
- Bassem Elhassan, MD, MassGeneral Hospital
- Michelle Cao, MD, Stanford University
- Kent Drescher, PhD, Stanford VA (retired)
- Jeffrey Statland, MD, University of Kansas
- Doris Leung, MD PhD, Johns Hopkins University
"With several disease-modifying therapies currently in development, this is a time of unprecedented hope for people with FSHD," said June Kinoshita, director of research and patient engagement at the FSHD Society. "We want medical providers to be aware of these exciting prospects for treatment and to know how to connect their patients with FSHD to resources and studies so that they can fully benefit from these advances."
People who are interested in taking the course can register for a $50 fee on the FSHD Masterclass Registration Page.
About the FSHD Society
The FSHD Society is the world's largest research-focused patient advocacy organization for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), one of the most prevalent forms of muscular dystrophy. The Society has catalyzed major advancements and is accelerating the development of treatments and a cure to end the pain, disability, and suffering endured by one million people worldwide who live with FSHD. The FSHD Society has transformed the landscape for FSHD research and is committed to making sure that no one faces this disease alone. The Society offers a community of support, news, and information through its website.
Accreditation and Designation Statements and Disclosure Report
This activity has been planned and implemented in accordance with the accreditation requirements and policies of the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) through the joint providership of PeerPoint Medical Education Institute and the FSHD Society.
PeerPoint Medical Education Institute is accredited by the ACCME to provide continuing medical education for physicians. PeerPoint Medical Education Institute designates the live format for this educational activity for a maximum of 4.25 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™. Physicians should only claim credit commensurate with the extent of their participation in the activity.
