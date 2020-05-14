LEXINGTON, Mass., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc., a leading provider of Enterprise Imaging and Informatics solutions, and part of the Fujifilm Healthcare portfolio, today announced its partnership with Royal Health, Inc., a leading self-service healthcare software provider, to make the company's suite of patient engagement and revenue cycle management solutions available to Fujifilm's Synapse customer base.
"We continue to expand our Synapse Informatics offering. Our Synapse solution for the outpatient imaging center market is unique in its ability to provide end to end imaging and information system workflow," says Bill Lacy, Vice President, Medical Informatics at FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. "Combining Royal's capabilities with our enterprise imaging and informatics solutions, allows us to further strengthen our offering to enable providers to better engage with their patients, improve care and operational efficiencies, while also reducing operational costs."
Through this strategic partnership, Fujifilm's customers will have access to a host of integrated patient, provider, and workflow management solutions including, Royal Revenue™ for complete revenue cycle management, RoyalPay® for insurance verification, estimation, authorization and streamlined payment processing, Royal Kiosks™ for electronic patient workflows including pre-registration, paperless on-site registration, access to results, images and engagement from any device, Royal Alerts™ for robust communications and notifications, and RoyalMD® for referring provider engagement enabling authorization, clinical decision support and robust interoperability services.
"Patient and Provider engagement is essential for delivering the highest quality outcomes for patients while also operating in the least waste way. Royal's single platform brings the overall consumer experience that patients need to every step of their healthcare, from the script through to reimbursement and follow up care. The relationship with Fujifilm Healthcare will add our proven self-service patient, provider and revenue workflow solutions to the entire Synapse community. The emphasis by both organizations on placing the patient first is very exciting and truly positions us to help our customers in a meaningful way," says Peter Nassif, Chief Executive Officer at Royal Health, Inc. a Royal Solutions Group company.
Learn more about Fujifilm's Synapse Enterprise Imaging portfolio at ei.fujimed.com.
About Fujifilm
FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of diagnostic imaging products and medical informatics solutions that meet the evolving needs of healthcare facilities both today and tomorrow. From an unrivaled selection of digital X-ray systems, to the comprehensive Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio, to full-field digital mammography systems with digital breast tomosynthesis, and computed tomography solutions for oncology and radiology applications, Fujifilm has products that are ideal for any size imaging environment. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. – Endoscopy supplies high quality, technologically advanced endoscopic imaging solutions and devices to the medical field. Fujifilm's TeraMedica Division, the leading provider of vendor neutral, enterprise-wide solutions for unrestricted medical image management and the core to the Synapse Enterprise Imaging portfolio, enables improved patient care by connecting imaging content across the entire care continuum. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information please visit www.fujimed.com and www.fujifilmendoscopy.com.
FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation in Tokyo, Japan, brings innovative solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies derived from photographic film. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the fields of healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging and document products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2018, the company had global revenues of $23.0 billion, at an exchange rate of 106 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.
About Royal Solutions Group
Royal, headquartered in White Plains, NY with offices in Nashville, TN and Jefferson City, MO, is a leading provider of software and services to the health care industry. Together with its software firm, Royal Health, Inc. and its payments firm, RoyalPay, Inc., Royal delivers a seamless suite of solutions that is focused on patient, provider and operational workflows, optimizing engagement in all areas of a patient exam life cycle.
Visit www.royalsolutionsgroup.com for more information.