LEXINGTON, Mass., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A. Inc., a leading provider of enterprise imaging and informatics solutions, and part of the greater Fujifilm Healthcare portfolio, today announced that three more diagnostic imaging facilities have invested in Fujifilm's Synapse Enterprise Information System (EIS), one of the most comprehensive workflow management solutions on the market.
"We're thrilled to welcome several new, diverse customers to experience Fujifilm's Synapse EIS, which is designed to support their operations but also their commitment to quality patient care," said Bill Lacy, Vice President, Medical Informatics, FUJIFILM Medical Systems, U.S.A., Inc. "With its robust analytics, patient engagement and workflow capabilities, we're confident Synapse EIS will help these facilities enhance efficiency and meet their unique business challenges."
From scheduling and registering patients, to notifying them when results are ready for review, healthcare organizations handle a wide range of business administration tasks every day. With Fujifilm's Synapse Radiology Information System (RIS) as the foundation, Synapse EIS extends the robust technology capabilities beyond radiology to deliver extensive workflow management support to providers across the enterprise.
The product provides organizations with one of the most comprehensive workflow management solutions—a solution that extends beyond radiology to support efficiency and enhance care across virtually any healthcare facility. Recently, Fujifilm signed contracts with the following:
Delaney Radiology is a full service imaging center based in Wilmington, NC. With more than 25 radiologists, Delaney Radiology provides professional services for four area hospitals and a number of imaging facilities, exceeding a total of 80,000 imaging exams annually. Faced with mounting exam volume and the desire to enhance patient engagement, Delaney Radiology selected the fully-featured Synapse EIS after evaluating several competitive solutions.
Banner Imaging is a wholly owned subsidiary of Banner Health, headquartered in Phoenix, AZ and operating in six states. After acquiring a radiology practice that has relied on Fujifilm's Synapse EIS for several years to enhance efficiency, save time and boost productivity, Banner opted to install the solution across its network of imaging centers.
Radiology Consultants is a comprehensive diagnostic imaging and interventional radiology group operating out of Little Rock, Arkansas. A longtime Synapse RIS and Synapse PACS customer, Radiology Consultants selected Fujifilm's Synapse EIS platform for patient engagement solutions in an effort to improve transparency with patients, increase upfront collections and decrease medical necessity denials, for its nine locations consisting of outpatient diagnostic imaging centers, interventional radiology clinics, and medical centers.
About Fujifilm
FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of diagnostic imaging products and medical informatics solutions that meet the evolving needs of healthcare facilities both today and tomorrow. From an unrivaled selection of digital X-ray systems, to the comprehensive Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio, to full-field digital mammography systems with digital breast tomosynthesis, and computed tomography solutions for oncology and radiology applications, Fujifilm has products that are ideal for any size imaging environment. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. – Endoscopy supplies high quality, technologically advanced endoscopic imaging solutions and devices to the medical field. Fujifilm's TeraMedica Division, the leading provider of vendor neutral, enterprise-wide solutions for unrestricted medical image management and the core to the Synapse Enterprise Imaging portfolio, enables improved patient care by connecting imaging content across the entire care continuum. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information please visit www.fujimed.com and www.fujifilmendoscopy.com.
FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging and document products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2019, the company had global revenues of $22 billion, at an exchange rate of 111 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.