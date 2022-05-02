Minnesota, Wisconsin, and South Dakota chiropractic clinics earn recognition for positioning patient-centered care at the core of the treatment experience
PLYMOUTH, Minn., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fulcrum Health, Inc., a nonprofit physical medicine management organization committed to leveraging chiropractic care to transform healthcare, announced today the new list of ChiroCare Centers of Excellence for 2022. All Centers of Excellence are part of the award-winning ChiroCare by Fulcrum Health network. The designation recognizes their ability to meet evidence-based guidelines and stringent quality standards designed to put patients at the center of the treatment experience.
The ChiroCare Centers of Excellence designation grew out of Fulcrum Health's 2013 National Task Force on Spine Care, which identified the key qualities of clinics that exemplify a value-based, patient-centered approach to advancing the treatment of low back pain. This year's additions bring the number of ChiroCare Centers of Excellence to a total of 193 providers at 102 locations across Minnesota, Wisconsin, and South Dakota.
"Providing health care needs and meeting patient expectations has changed dramatically in recent years, and the patient experience has become more complex. Providers who put patients at the center of the care experience can improve clinical outcomes while helping patients feel supported and engaged in the process," said Dr. Vivi-Ann Fischer, Chief Clinical Officer, Fulcrum Health. "Our ChiroCare network consists of more than 2,900 providers who deliver outstanding care to over 2 million patients. The Centers of Excellence designation celebrates those clinics that go above and beyond to put patient-centered standards of quality at the core of their operations."
ChiroCare Centers of Excellence use shared decision-making, activity outcomes measures, conservative use of radiology, and collaboration across healthcare providers to achieve the best possible experience and outcome for each patient. Fulcrum Health identifies ChiroCare Centers of Excellence through an application and document review process. To earn recognition, clinics must meet criteria related to:
- Shared decision-making between provider and patient to create goals of care
- Motivational interviewing and biopsychosocial assessment
- Progress by documentation of measurable goals
- Conservative use of radiology
- Exercise instruction to empower patient self-care
- Home care and prevention education
- Demonstration of patient care coordination
Fulcrum Health recognized the first 53 ChiroCare Centers of Excellence in 2016. Collectively, CCoE clinics treat nearly 40,000 patients each year. For more information and a full list of ChiroCare Centers of Excellence, visit chirocare.com.
###
About Fulcrum Health
Fulcrum Health, Inc. is a nonprofit, physical medicine management organization delivering quality care through its credentialed chiropractic providers for over 35 years. Its product offerings include acupuncture, massage therapy, and pain management services. Serving 2.1 million members in the Midwest, Fulcrum continues to offer innovative and inspiring ways to leverage physical medicine that help lower health care costs, achieve better outcomes, and increase patient satisfaction. Fulcrum Health is a multiple year recipient of the Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award for outstanding performance in patient satisfaction. For more information, visit fulcrumhealthinc.org. Follow us on LinkedIn.
