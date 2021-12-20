LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FullRange Spine & Ortho is a state-of-the-art orthopedic and pain management clinic that focuses on non-surgical, regenerative therapies to treat orthopedic injuries and conditions. Board-certified and experienced orthopedic physicians, Dr. Roy Nini and Dr. Paul Lee, lead the FullRange Spine & Ortho team. They specialize in cutting-edge regenerative treatments for orthopedic concerns and pain management, utilizing the most innovative, regenerative treatments available to avoid invasive surgeries while promoting the healing process and restoring health.
Bone marrow aspirate concentrate (BMAC) uses stem cells that are harvested from your own bone marrow to help the body heal itself. Adult stem cells can be found in many places, including bone marrow, fat and placental and umbilical cord tissue. Currently, the most accepted area to collect and concentrate MSCs used for orthopedic applications is bone marrow from the iliac crest ("hip bone"). The bone marrow is removed using a simple procedure, and the bone marrow aspirate is then concentrated in a centrifuge. Once concentrated, the final product (BMAC) is very similar to PRP (platelet-rich plasma), but with the addition of stem cells. These cells, when injected directly into an injury site, prompt a rapid and efficient restoration of the tissue, returning it to a more healthy state by stimulating the body's natural healing response. On the same day bone marrow is collected and concentrated, the product is then injected into the area of the body being treated under image guidance (ultrasound or x-ray). The total procedure time usually takes 45 to 60 minutes.
"We are excited to offer this promising, non-surgical treatment for various orthopedic injuries, including mild to moderate osteoarthritis, disc degeneration and soft tissue injuries," says Dr. Roy Nini
At FullRange Spine & Ortho, they treat a wide variety of orthopedic injuries and conditions, providing advanced pain management plans, using non-invasive, regenerative therapies to avoid the risks of surgery. FullRange Spine & Ortho offers regenerative orthopedic treatments for patients suffering from an injury or other condition that brings pain or loss of mobility in Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, Encino, Montebello, Woodland Hills and Fullerton, California. For more information about BMAC treatment or to schedule a consultation at one of the FullRange Spine & Ortho locations, please visit http://www.fullrangeortho.com or call 855-906-PAIN (7246).
