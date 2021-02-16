AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the health concerns of 2020, more people are searching for natural approaches to boost their health in the new year. In order to meet higher demands, Dr. Ann Shippy launched a brand new website with health resources, solutions, and supplements for all of your health needs. She continues to offer only the highest quality, pure, pharmaceutical grade supplements available.
Her new store was designed to provide you with enriched content, educational videos, and a better overall experience to help you make informed choices. Whether you are looking for supplements to help boost your immune system, promote greater energy, or support your digestion, this shop is fully comprehensive and well organized. From liposomal curcumin, glutathione or CoQ10 to the most comprehensive line of immune boosting vitamins and antioxidants, Dr. Shippy carries a full array of the best all natural, therapeutic supplements.
For nearly 2 decades, Dr. Shippy's unique approach and solutions to a variety of health concerns has helped a community of patients and followers reclaim their health. From gastrointestinal, neurological, and auto-immune conditions as well as illnesses related to environmental toxins and toxic mold exposures, Dr. Shippy has helped thousands find true healing and recovery.
Dr. Ann Shippy's Philosophy
Dr. Shippy believes good nutrition is a basis for wellness, a strong immune system, and overall good health.
"People's bodies are extraordinary. When the body is not overloaded with environmental toxins and it has what it needs to repair, it can heal."
Vitamins and minerals are at the foundation of good nutrition and are essential for the body to function optimally. They are needed to convert food into energy, build and repair tissues, balance neurotransmitters, improve brain health, produce hormones, and help break down toxins in the body.
Unfortunately, micronutrient deficiencies are considered a global public health issue. Most people are not getting the micronutrients they need to have all of these systems function optimally. Dr. Shippy stresses that a healthy diet is a great place to start, but often it alone is insufficient to bring up nutrients to the desired levels. Supplementation is a useful and effective tool to help restore deficiencies and promote good health.
Dr. Shippy's Background
As a former IBM engineer, Dr. Ann Shippy, MD transitioned to the world of medicine in part in search of better solutions to her own health ailments, which she hadn't found in traditional medicine. She is board-certified in internal medicine and certified in functional medicine. Her practice, which is based in Austin, Texas, takes a functional approach to a wide range of health concerns, including toxicity from mold exposure and heavy metals, autoimmunity, and digestive issues. Dr. Shippy has authored two health manuals: Mold Toxicity Workbook and Shippy Paleo Essentials.
As a Board-Certified Internal Medicine physician, Dr. Shippy offers pharmaceutical grade nutritional supplements. This means they are typically stronger in potency and higher in quality than supplements you'll find in most retail or online stores. It also means you can expect to achieve greater results.
Quality Products and Exciting New Products
The ingredients in Dr. Shippy's products are tested for purity, quality, potency, and composition. It's so important to know that what you are putting in your body is the purest form and highest quality. The ingredients and formulations in her supplements are from wholesome, pure, clean sources, and in their most bioavailable forms for maximum effectiveness. This means that they are in the form that is best absorbed and utilized by your body. Her supplements are formulated to avoid gluten, dairy, GMOs, preservatives, dyes and toxins.
Dr. Shippy is excited to announce the addition of superior liposomal formulas. Liposomal formulas are the most absorbable form of supplements. Liposomal refers to the tiny lipids that encapsulate the nutrient and deliver it directly into the cell. This allows for rapid absorption, and improved bioavailability. Liposomal CoQ10 is the newest addition to Dr. Shippy's collection, which also includes Liposomal Glutathione, Liposomal Vitamin C, and Liposomal Curcumin.
Dr. Shippy is constantly researching and staying informed on the latest advancements in formulas, science and industry news to continue to offer the highest quality of innovative supplements. She personally selects every product for her store. Ultimately, it is the science, research and clinical testing that drives her choices and recommendations.
What makes Dr. Shippy's supplements different?
- Evidence-based, real health solutions
- Pharmaceutical grade therapeutic formulas
- Highest manufacturing standards
- Ingredients tested for purity, quality, potency, and composition
- Best manufacturers from all over the USA
You are invited to visit Dr. Shippy's new website and online store, where you will find the highest quality, well researched products and resources. "It is so important to know that what you are putting in your body is the purest form and highest quality. I want nothing less for myself, my patients, or for you." - Ann Shippy MD.
