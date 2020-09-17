LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spore Life Sciences Inc., a wellness company developing intelligent functional mushroom formulations, has officially released its debut collection of innovative supplements geared towards a multitude of health and wellness needs. Available in five different powerful capsule varieties: "Mike's Mushroom Mix", "Chill Out", "Protect + Defend", "Energy Performance", and "Focus Performance", Spore's all-natural proprietary blends will be sold for $49.99 for a monthly subscription at SporeLifeSciences.com and on Amazon beginning in October. With optimal immunity and overall health at the forefront of people's minds, Spore aims to be the natural solution for people to take control of their wellness through functional mushrooms.
Spore co-founder, Michael Zavet, spent years extensively researching and experimenting with different methods for managing the "persistent muscle pain, stress, anxiety, and cognitive decline" that he later learned were all the result of Multiple Sclerosis ("MS"). After being diagnosed with MS, Michael was determined to find a holistic and all-natural solution, which led him to discovering that functional mushrooms were potent and effective in aiding his symptoms. Spore's supplements harness the power of functional mushrooms through proprietary blends to help with many common health concerns such as immunity, energy, focus, and sleep.
"It took years of living with these symptoms before I discovered the immense healing power of functional mushrooms and was diagnosed with MS. They were an absolute game-changer for me," said Spore co-founder Michael Zavet. "I now have more energy, more mental clarity, and less anxiety than ever before –– all without any hangover, come-down, or side effects. I was ecstatic to find an all-natural solution that could alleviate some of my challenges living with MS. Now I'm committed to increasing awareness about these powerful compounds so that others can improve their lives in a natural, healthy way."
In conjunction with the launch, Spore is committed to partnering with and donating a percentage of all revenues to organizations that are dedicated to researching and discovering transformative treatments for MS. This particular disease causes the immune system to eat away at the protective covering of the nerves and while there are treatments for the disease, there is currently no cure. Spore is committed to alleviating symptoms while furthering the mission of these organizations.
