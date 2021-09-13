NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The "fundus cameras market segmented by Product (Non-mydriatic fundus cameras, Hybrid fundus cameras, and Mydriatic fundus cameras) and Geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and ROW) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" has been added to Technavio's offering. Do you know the fundus cameras market size is expected to reach a value of USD 120.40 million during 2021-2025?
The COVID-19 impact report on the fundus cameras market offers pre as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.
Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.
This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:
- Recognizing the existing business model
- Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.
- Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Key Market Participants Analysis
Canon Inc.
The company offers CX 1 Hybrid Digital Mydriatic Retinal camera which is used for Fundus Autofluorescence (FAF) photography.
Carl Zeiss AG
The company offers ZEISS Retinal Cameras which have Effective and efficient fundus imaging and review.
EasyScan BV
The company offers ophthalmoscopes that can easily detect eye conditions such as AMD diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and others. The company offers fundus cameras which are accurate and comfortable eye exams. Improve store traffic and customer retention.
Fundus Cameras Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Fundus cameras market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Non-mydriatic Fundus Cameras
- Hybrid Fundus Cameras
- Mydriatic Fundus Cameras
- Geography
- North America
- Asia
- Europe
- ROW
The fundus cameras market is driven by the growing geriatric population and increasing incidence of eye diseases. In addition, other factors such as increasing use of non-mydriatic cameras, and technological advances are expected to trigger the fundus cameras market toward witnessing a CAGR of 5.55% during the forecast period.
