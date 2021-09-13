NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The funeral homes and funeral services market is poised to grow by USD 27.82 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.85% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
The launch of new products and services, expansion of existing funeral homes and new funeral homes, growth in the population of aged people and number of deaths will offer immense growth opportunities. However, increasing costs of raw materials, surging growth in the number of people opting for cremations and low-cost funerals, and increasing competition and rising price wars between vendors will challenge the growth of the market participants.
Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market is segmented as below:
- Service
- At-need
- Pre-need
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our funeral homes and funeral services market report covers the following areas:
- Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market size
- Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market trends
- Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market industry analysis
Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Carriage Services Inc., Co-operative Group Ltd., Dignity Plc, Funeral Partners Ltd., InvoCare Australia Pty Ltd., Matthews International Corp., Nirvana Asia Ltd., Park Lawn Corp., Service Corp. International, and Wimberly Funeral Home are some of the major market participants. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist funeral homes and funeral services market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the funeral homes and funeral services market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the funeral homes and funeral services market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of funeral homes and funeral services market vendors
