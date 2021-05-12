BATON ROUGE, La., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new Fusion Implant Center revolutionizes tooth replacement for Baton Rouge and the entire state of Louisiana. They have crafted their own signature full mouth dental implant treatment, Fusion Smile System, that provides a solution to missing teeth that is aesthetically pleasing, extremely functional, and backed by the science and research of five dental experts. They provide this treatment at their state-of-the-art facility in Prairieville, LA, which serves all of Louisiana with premier dental implants from experts under one roof.
When a person has one or multiple missing teeth, their oral health and their overall health suffers. Without a complete smile, the diet is weakened and remaining teeth can shift into unnatural positions, causing traps for bacteria which can eventually lead to disease. Both a weak diet and a diseased mouth can cause systemic effects throughout the body. From missing teeth alone, a patient can eventually suffer from obesity, chronic headaches, and even heart disease. Additionally, without a complete smile, a person's confidence weakens, affecting their overall emotional and mental health.
Previously, when individuals in Louisiana sought a reliable tooth replacement solution, they would often have to visit a dentist and seek a referral. Many times, they would find themselves going as far as Atlanta, Dallas, or Houston to receive quality care.
Fusion Implant Center has met the needs of those with missing teeth in Baton Rouge, LA and the entire state of Louisiana. Founded by dental implant experts, this practice offers care that has never before been available to the residents of Louisiana. The Fusion Implant Center team is comprised of highly skilled, board-certified oral and facial surgeons, a specialist in prosthodontics, and a full-time staff of onsite nurse anesthetists. The practice offers hospital-grade operatories and some of the most advanced technology available in the industry. They utilize each of these advantages for every dental implant case.
"We developed the Fusion Smile System to create a more seamless process between the surgical specialist and the restorative prosthodontic specialist, all in one center," said Dr. David Bulot.
With the Fusion Smile System, the highly experienced implant specialists at Fusion Implant Center can provide a fully customized new smile the day of surgery. Before treatment, the prosthodontist works with each patient on their virtual smile preview. Using this state-of-the-art software, patients can digitally plan their dream smile, which will then be created on-site using the world-leading technology available at their in-hose lab. The technology and expertise available at Fusion Implant Center allow patients to receive a completely customized smile and a fully personalized experience from start to finish.
Those seeking a reliable tooth replacement solution in Louisiana can connect with the experts at Fusion Implant Center for a full mouth dental implant consultation. To schedule an appointment, visit http://www.fusionimplantcenter.com or call the office at 225-402-2113.
About the Dental Implant Center
Fusion Implant Center is the only comprehensive full mouth dental implant treatment center in the region. It is conveniently located just outside of Baton Rouge in Prairieville, Louisiana. Founded by four highly experienced oral surgeons and a prosthodontist, Drs. R. Leo Regan, Michael Casadaban, David Bulot, Steven Nelson, and Kit Kiebach, Fusion Implant Center is designed to meet Louisiana's need for full-service dental implant care in one location. This center fills a void that had previously left the community with less-than-ideal options for high level dental implant rehabilitation. Comprised of a team of four board-certified oral surgeons, a highly trained and experienced prosthodontist, and an on-staff licensed anesthesia team, Fusion Implant Center offers the general public access to the highest quality of care with the most advanced technology available in the industry today. Fusion Implant Center's passion is to deliver one continuum of dental implant care with outstanding clinical results for every patient, every time. To learn more, visit http://www.fusionimplantcenter.com or call the office at 225-402-2113.
Media Contact
Ciara Boyce, Progressive Dental Marketing, 727-286-6211, ciara@progressivedental.com
SOURCE Fusion Implant Center