NEW YORK, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Future Method has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2021.
The list honors the businesses that have not only found a way to be resilient in the past year, but also turned those challenges into impact-making processes. These companies did more than survive, they thrived—making an impact on their industries and culture as a whole. This year's MIC list features 463 businesses from 29 countries.
"We're thrilled to be recognized by the editors of Fast Company as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies," said Dr. Evan Goldstein, Future Method's Co-Founder. "This award will bring us greater visibility from a wider audience and shows that it's time to be candid about sex. We've been working hard to create products that support safe, healthy and judgement-free sex for everyone, and educating the consumer on how to prepare and care for themselves is an important part of that."
While 2020 was challenging for everyone, a positive development has been the increase in frank conversations about sex and diminishing stigma surrounding anal engagement for everyone. Future Method has helped lead the conversation about preparing for – and care after – sex since the brand launched the Future Method Intimate Wash in 2019. The brand's second product, Butt & Body Scrub launched in June 2020 and almost immediately sold out. Most recently – in March 2021 – the brand introduced a new after-care product, Butt & Body Soothing Cream, specifically designed for post-sex care. Future Method holds a unique position in the sex care category, and the brand will continue to pioneer and expand with innovative, science-backed products.
Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process.
The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.
"In a year of unprecedented challenges, the companies on this list exhibit fearlessness, ingenuity, and creativity in the face of crisis," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky, who oversaw the issue with Senior Editor Amy Farley.
To coincide with the issue launch, Fast Company will host its first-ever Most Innovative Companies Summit on March 9th and 10th. This virtual, multiday summit will celebrate the Most Innovative Companies in business, provide an early look at major business trends, and offer the inspiration and practical insights on what it takes to innovate in 2021. Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2021) is now available online here as well as in app form via iTunes and on newsstands beginning March 16, 2021. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.
ABOUT FUTURE METHOD
Future Method is an innovative, science-based sex care brand co-founded by Dr. Evan Goldstein, a nationally renowned anal surgeon and the Founder and CEO of Bespoke Surgical -– the leading private practice specializing in an elite standard of sexual health and wellness care in New York City. Future Method is the result of Dr. Goldstein's years of experience working with clients and understanding their sexual needs which has been embraced by people from a wide spectrum of sexualities. As the preeminent expert and thought leader in the field, Dr. Goldstein is committed to education and awareness—not only bringing the important issues surrounding sexual health to the forefront, but also eliminating the stigma attached to anal engagement. To learn more about the brand, visit http://www.futuremethod.com.
ABOUT FAST COMPANY
Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The Editor-in-Chief is Stephanie Mehta. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at http://www.fastcompany.com.
