SAN RAFAEL, Calif., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FutureSense, LLC, provider of holistic people strategies to improve business performance, is pleased to announce the promotion of Stephanie Nelson to Vice President.
Stephanie, the founder of BlueFire HR Consulting, joined FutureSense, LLC in 2019 to combine her mission with FutureSense, LLC as part of its ongoing objective to expand its suite of Human Capital Solutions. The addition of Stephanie and BlueFire HR has allowed FutureSense to deliver strategic HR solutions that are business-specific, unique, and effective. Stephanie Nelson is a significant contributor as FutureSense grows and continues to be a valued partner with their clients to build relationships with a thoughtful, responsive, and authentic approach to business practices.
From Jim Finkelstein, President & CEO
Since joining FutureSense, Stephanie has led BlueFire HR, BlueFire Cannabis, and marketing efforts, as well as taking on the responsibility of internal human resources coordinator. She is an enthusiastic and energetic member of the Leadership Team. Her passion for the business, clients, and our people are very worthy of this recognition. Stephanie embraces the FutureSense values and goes above and beyond her job responsibilities to take on any and every challenge is given.
About Stephanie H. Nelson, MBA, CHHR, CPC
Nelson is the Founder of Blue Fire HR, LLC and has 22 years of experience in strategic human resources and workforce planning expertise in healthcare, technology, manufacturing, and non-profit fields. Nelson is a seasoned practitioner and strategist focusing on workforce topics, labor issues, CBAs/PSAs, talent and performance management, executive coaching, reduction-in-force, training, and various organizational initiatives. She has provided expert advice and insight to executive leaders regarding organizational matters, workforce and labor issues, legislative issues, and wide-ranging human resource topics. Stephanie is certified in healthcare human resources (CHHR) and is a certified professional coach (CPC).
About FutureSense
FutureSense provides integrated solutions to build and sustain human capacity and optimize organizational performance. FutureSense specializes in people, organization, and strategy, offering unique and comprehensive services to create solutions that make a difference. For more information, visit http://www.futuresense.com.
