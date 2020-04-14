DALLAS, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- [FX Shoulder USA, Inc.] the direct provider of [FX Solutions, SAS] in the United States has continued to maintain employment (with benefits) and modified daily operations (within compliance with CDC guidelines) with its entire workforce.
While this is an extremely difficult and challenging time globally, FX Shoulder was faced with a decision that companies of all sizes from across the country likely faced—whether or not to lay off part, or the majority or all of its workforce. "The decisions made throughout this time do not have a road map and there is no simple guidance—but, the decision to keep our workforce intact, was the best decision we have made throughout," said FX Shoulder CEO, Baptiste Martin.
While the majority of our employees are working remotely, FX Shoulder has used this time to stock up on inventory in anticipation of when elective surgeries resume across the country. Likewise, the Quality Team has worked diligently to ensure that all of their deadlines are fulfilled while still looking ahead to the future and pushing forward with regulatory requirements (including ongoing 510k submissions and the Easytech Reversed® Stemless IDE).
FX Shoulder, with its unique-to-market fracture products, has continued to provide surgeons with solutions for trauma cases on an ongoing basis.
We would like to express our sincere gratitude to our partners and colleagues in the industry for having confidence in us throughout this difficult time. We are incredibly grateful to those that are on the front line as medical professionals and first responders for their selfless dedication to the fight against COVID-19 throughout the country.
We look forward to a promising future beyond this challenging period and continuing to work with each of our current and future partners across the industry. We are fully prepared and ready for the market when business resumes across the country.
FX Shoulder USA, Inc. is based in Dallas, TX and is the direct provider of FX Solutions in the U.S. FX Shoulder USA, Inc., was founded in January 2018, focuses exclusively on shoulder arthroplasty. For additional information, please visit www.fxshoulder.com.
FX Shoulder USA, Inc.
Phone 1-800-280-0775
Fax 1-800-429-8965
info@fxshoulder.com