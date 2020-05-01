DALLAS, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FX received 510k clearances for their Humeral Cup Stability & Humeral Cup 135/145° Stability for reverse shoulder arthroplasty.
The new additional stability cups further enhance an already comprehensive portfolio focused exclusively on shoulder arthroplasty. They provide an immediate option to surgeons for primary, trauma, or revision reverse shoulder arthroplasty to the US market.
The stability cup will be offered in all three sizes that FX Solutions [FX Shoulder USA, Inc.] have available to the market in 32mm, 36mm, and 40mm.
"This is certainly a positive step forward and welcome good news in the current challenging, and unprecedented, times we are experiencing," said Baptiste Martin, CEO of FX Shoulder USA. "The stability cups are, yet, an addition that allows us to further compete in a very challenging market," he continued to say.
FX Shoulder USA, Inc. is based in Dallas, TX and is the direct provider of FX Solutions shoulder replacement devices in the U.S. FX Shoulder USA, Inc., founded in January 2018, focuses exclusively on shoulder arthroplasty. For additional information, please visit www.fxshoulder.com.
Contact:
FX Shoulder USA, Inc.
13465 Midway Road, Suite 101
Dallas, TX 75244
Phone 1-800-280-0775
Fax 1-800-429-8965
info@fxshoulder.com