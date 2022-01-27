SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers, the country's fastest-growing physical therapy franchise, had another year of dramatic growth in 2021, signing 145 new franchise agreements and opening 38 locations across the country. In addition to growing its unit-count, the franchise also expanded its footprint, opening its first location in the state of New Hampshire. Now, FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers is accelerating that momentum for even more growth in 2022.
"We are motivated by last year's growth and will continue to forge ahead, further expanding our footprint," said Brian Belmont, FYZICAL's CEO. "Our continued development benefits not only our franchisees but the communities in which they serve. FYZICAL is more than physical therapy and balance therapy; we offer a whole-body plan of care to get people moving, back on their feet and back to living their best lives. I'm excited for the growth in 2022 and years to come."
FYZICAL's consistent growth throughout 2021 is even more impressive in light of the ongoing pandemic, which proved little hindrance to franchise owners, who saw revenue grow, on average, over 20% from 2020 to 2021.
And the brand's COVID-era success has not gone unnoticed in the franchise industry. Entrepreneur Magazine ranked FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers No. 66 on their 2021 Franchise 500 list, and Inc. included the brand in their 5000 Regional Florida series.
Jayne and Noel Thomas are franchisees who brought FYZICAL to their local market of Sugar Land, Texas in 2020. Their success in 2021 gave them the confidence to expand; they're now in the process of opening their second clinic.
"We chose FYZICAL because of its stellar reputation among the franchise community and because it could accelerate our business to a level it would have taken us years to reach on our own," said Thomas. "We were fortunate enough to introduce this national brand to Sugar Land and bring best practices and cutting-edge equipment to our own local community."
With ample room for growth, FYZICAL is looking forward to developing new master franchise territories in 2022 in Minnesota, Michigan, North Carolina, Arizona and Florida. Belmont believes the path for growth for the franchise, its clinicians and investors is strong.
"Wellness has never been more relevant," said Belmont. "FYZICAL has elevated typical ideas of physical therapy and raised the bar in the health-and-wellness space for those wanting to get involved in a top-notch franchise. We are here to better people's lives — to help people move, run, walk and stretch with ease — and we look forward to continued growth with those who wish to join us."
Learn more about franchising with FYZICAL at fyzicalfranchise.com.
FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers:
FYZICAL is the fastest-growing physical therapy franchise in the United States and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida. With more than 430 centers in over 40 states, FYZICAL's revolutionary business model is designed to optimize profitability and growth, and offers comprehensive patient care through unique balance protocols and healthy lifestyle products and services. FYZICAL is a champion of patient choice and direct access, and a leader in the future of health, wellness and preventative care. For more information on joining the FYZICAL family, visit FYZICALFranchise.com.
Media Contact
Lauren Turner, Mainland, 3125263996, lturner@hellomainland.com
SOURCE FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers