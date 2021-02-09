SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers, the 400-plus-unit physical therapy franchise with locations across 45 states, now offers an orthopedic residency program that has been accredited by the American Board of Physical Therapy Residency and Fellowship Education (ABPTRFE).
The accreditation means that FYZICAL now offers a clinical pathway for its Physical Therapists to undergo advanced training and become certified Orthopedic Clinical Specialists.
Since 1996, only 322 residency programs have earned accreditation from ABPTRFE, putting FYZICAL in an elite category that is even smaller when accounting only for orthopedic residency programs. That means that for Physical Therapists hoping to become certified Orthopedic Clinical Specialists, FYZICAL is among the best and most accessible options.
The accreditation also supports FYZICAL's mission to provide the highest level of care for patients and reduce practice variability across locations.
"By offering an accredited residency program, we are further fulfilling our commitment to excellence across our franchise system," said Dr. Gavin Hamer, FYZICAL's national director of education. "We now have a new resource to attract Physical Therapists who are committed to life-long learning and evidence-based practice. In turn, those Therapists will provide the best possible care for patients, improving their outcomes."
FYZICAL's accreditation as an orthopedic residency was years in the making. In 2016, Dr. Rick Douglass, FYZICAL's president of operations, proposed his initial vision for the residency program and submitted an application to the ABPTRFE. It was two years before the application for candidacy was accepted and another two years — plus lots of education, programming and paperwork — before the board conducted a site visit at FYZICAL's Bonita Springs, Florida location and approved the program, making FYZICAL the 117th physical therapy orthopedic residency in the United States.
"We started with a vision to become the country's best orthopedic residency program, and then committed to the extensive application process," Dr. Douglass said. "It was a serious undertaking. There is so much education to be done, and it's a significant financial commitment. That's why there are so few programs. We had to prove that we have the resources and knowledge to support the program. When the board conducted its site visit, they were impressed by how well equipped we are, and they are eager for us to expand the program across our system."
Currently, FYZICAL's residency program is offered at the franchise's Bonita Springs location. FYZICAL plans to roll out its residency program across its system and is actively seeking franchise locations that are interested in becoming residency sites now.
To learn more about franchising with FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers, visit https://www.fyzicalfranchise.com/.
ABOUT FYZICAL THERAPY & BALANCE CENTERS
FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers is the fastest-growing physical therapy franchise in the United States and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida. With more than 400 centers in 45 states, FYZICAL's revolutionary business model is designed to optimize profitability and growth, along with comprehensive patient care through unique balance protocols and healthy lifestyle products and services. FYZICAL is a champion of patient choice and direct access, and a leader in the future of health, wellness and preventative care. For more information on joining the FYZICAL family, visit FYZICALFranchise.com.
Media Contact
Lauren Turner, No Limit Agency, 3125263996, lauren@nolimitagency.com
SOURCE FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers