SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers, the physical therapy franchise with over 440 locations open across 45 states, has been named one of the Top Franchises for Veterans of 2021 by Franchise Business Review.
"We are honored to be recognized by Franchise Business Review as a Top Franchise for Veterans," said Brian Belmont, FYZICAL's CEO and former Captain in the United States Marine Corps. "We strive to be the best in the industry, and that means partnering with the best, many of which are veterans. We work toward giving back — even what might be a small fraction — to these brave men and women who have given so much to us."
FYZICAL's distinction of being a Top Franchise Opportunity for Veterans comes with a deep understanding and appreciation of the value military veterans bring to the franchising sector. This is a sentiment that resonated with FBR and one that stood out among a sea of businesses. Out of nearly 2,500 veteran franchise owners across more than 200 leading brands, the Top Franchise Opportunity list consisted of 80 franchise companies with the highest satisfaction among their veteran owners.
U.S. veterans make up only 7% of the population, but the percentage of franchise owners who are also veterans is double that, and 99% of franchisors believe veterans are a good fit for ownership. Veterans transfer significant value to the franchise industry, as the training and skills developed by the members of the U.S. military service branches give them a strong advantage when it comes to entrepreneurship. Discipline, leadership, teamwork, motivation and accomplishing a well-defined objective are the hallmarks of good franchise owners; however, the greatest asset veterans bring to the franchising system is an ability to follow a set of defined procedures while following a proven business model.
Carrollton, Georgia native Chris Hamil enlisted in the Army National Guard in 2014 and completed Armor/Cavalry school and Officer Candidate School (OCS). Immediately following training, Hamil deployed to Afghanistan as a platoon leader in a Reconnaissance Troop. He is still in the Army today as an Executive Officer for Alpha Troop in the 108th cavalry squadron. He also happens to be a FYZICAL franchisee. He and his father converted their independently owned rehab agency to become a FYZICAL in 2015, striving for the guidance, strength, and collaboration that comes with joining a national franchise system. Hamil has found success as a franchisee, crediting the strength and knowledge of the many other individual franchisees and their willingness to share their experiences to make the FYZICAL franchise stronger as a whole.
FYZICAL offers a holistic approach to wellness that not only helps clients recover from injuries and surgeries but also helps them achieve better overall physical health. Designated as an essential business, FYZICAL's innovative approach to health and wellness has grown increasingly popular as consumers of all backgrounds and demographics become more conscious of their health.
FYZICAL is actively looking for franchise partners, including existing physical therapists wanting to convert their practice and tap into the support of a national brand. FYZICAL is currently eying Columbus, Seattle, Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Boston and other major cities across the U.S. for franchise development.
FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers:
FYZICAL is the fastest-growing physical therapy franchise in the United States and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida. With more than 440 centers in 45 states, FYZICAL's revolutionary business model is designed to optimize profitability and growth, and offers comprehensive patient care through unique balance protocols and healthy lifestyle products and services. FYZICAL is a champion of patient choice and direct access, and a leader in the future of health, wellness and preventative care. For more information on joining the FYZICAL family, visit FYZICALFranchise.com.
