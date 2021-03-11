COLLEGE STATION, Texas, Mar. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- G-CON Manufacturing, the leader in prefabricated, flexible cleanroom solutions, announced today that it has successfully delivered multiple cleanroom PODs to FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies for the build-out at its National Center for Therapeutics Manufacturing (NCTM) in College Station, Texas. The PODs add 4,000 sq. ft. of needed cleanroom space, providing the extra capacity necessary to accelerate production for COVID-19 vaccine candidate manufacturing.
With time being a critical factor to vaccine production, the cleanroom PODs supported the acceleration of the facility expansion by several months. Offsite manufacturing of the PODs allowed for simultaneous cleanroom and infrastructure construction, significantly reducing the project's overall timeline. A flexible testing schedule and approach further enabled a faster delivery speed while maintaining GMP assurance.
"Our entire team is pleased to be part of this important project to help ready FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies' facility for mass production of COVID-19 vaccine candidates," stated Jose Negron, Sales Engineer for G-CON Manufacturing. "Drawings, User Requirement Specifications, submittals and diagrams were reviewed with FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies' team the first week of the project. Having these important documents approved early on, allowed G-CON to procure materials in an expedited manner and begin fabrication of the cleanrooms almost immediately. FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies' team was very responsive, open and approachable, allowing us to be proactive and work diligently to deliver the PODs on time."
"We are thrilled to be part of the rapidly expanding Texas biotech community, and are proud to partner with a Texas-based business to increase our capacity and Advance Tomorrow's Medicines," said Gerry Farrell, Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, Texas.
The PODs were designed and built with a robust HVAC system that allows FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies to decontaminate the rooms between batches using Vaporized Hydrogen Peroxide (VHP). The POD's automation system was also configured to allow FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies to change the room pressurization scheme to meet product specific parameters and GMP requirements.
About G-CON Manufacturing
G-CON Manufacturing designs, builds and installs prefabricated G-CON POD® cleanrooms. G-CON's POD portfolio provides cleanrooms in a number of dimensions for a variety of uses, from laboratory environments to personalized medicine and production process platforms. G-CON POD® cleanroom units surpass traditional cleanroom structures in scalability, mobility and the possibility of repurposing the PODs once the production process reaches its lifecycle end. For more information, please visit G-CON's website at https://www.gconbio.com.
About FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies
FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies is an industry-leading Biologics Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with locations in Teesside, UK, RTP, North Carolina, College Station, Texas and Hillerød, Denmark. FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies has over thirty years of experience in the development and manufacturing of recombinant proteins, vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, among other large molecules, viral products and medical countermeasures expressed in a wide array of microbial, mammalian, and host/virus systems. The company offers a comprehensive list of services from cell line development using its proprietary pAVEway™ microbial and Apollo™X cell line systems to process development, analytical development, clinical and FDA-approved commercial manufacturing. FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies is a partnership between FUJIFILM Corporation and Mitsubishi Corporation. For more information, go to: http://www.fujifilmdiosynth.com
FUJIFILM Corporation is an operating company of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation. FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging and document products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2020, the company had global revenues of $21 billion, at an exchange rate of 109 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: http://www.fujifilmholdings.com
