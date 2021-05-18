COLLEGE STATION, Texas, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- G-CON Manufacturing, the market leader in off-site prefabricated, flexible cleanroom solutions, today unveiled its new catalog of Aseptic Filling PODs – drop-ship cleanroom environments enabling a variety of compact, small footprint fill line systems to be integrated into G-CON PODs. The fill line units can be preinstalled into the PODs, pre-qualified with the ability to ship wherever the fill capacity is required.
Capacity demands for drug product compounding and filling is rising rapidly, which escalates the current filling capacity bottleneck. To ease that burden and allow more rapid access and installation of capacity, G-CON has collaborated with various aseptic filling technology suppliers to create a variety of predesigned aseptic filling cleanroom environments. Aseptic Filling PODs provide the industry with the option of utilizing pre-engineered POD cleanrooms integrated with standardized filling systems from world class suppliers for easy decision making and ease of scaling out options while meeting the specific needs of aseptic filling operations. G-CON and its collaborators recognized the need to reduce design time and the complexities and risks associated with traditional construction.
"The focus for everybody has to be the patient," stated Maik Jornitz, CEO of G-CON, "For us that meant we cannot go halfway by designing drug substance processing environments. We must address the urgent needs of aseptic filling capacities. PODifying the innovative filling line systems now available within the industry is the next step to offer fast deployable, prequalified solutions. With aseptic filling being a key critical step, and G-CON PODs, raising the containment quality and speed of implementation, this catalog is the ideal solution."
G-CON has also developed a complete Aseptic Filling POD Catalog, featuring 10 major filling suppliers. The catalog shows a number of small volume, compact and innovative fill line systems integrated into G-CON PODs, allowing end users the ability to view layouts, renderings and select equipment that can be placed into a POD, pre-qualified and shipped to the production site.
To request more information or to request a copy of our Aseptic Filling POD Catalog, click here or email sales@gconbio.com.
About G-CON Manufacturing
G-CON Manufacturing designs, builds and installs prefabricated G-CON POD® cleanrooms. G-CON's POD portfolio provides cleanrooms in a number of dimensions for a variety of uses, from laboratory environments to personalized medicine and production process platforms. G-CON POD® cleanroom units surpass traditional cleanroom structures in scalability, mobility and the possibility of repurposing the PODs once the production process reaches its lifecycle end. For more information, please visit G-CON's website at http://www.gconbio.com.
G-CON Manufacturing… BUILDING FOR LIFE™
Media Contact
Brittany Berryman, G-CON Manufacturing, Inc., 9794310700, bberryman@gconbio.com
SOURCE G-CON Manufacturing, Inc.