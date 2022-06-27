As a woman, candidate for the Georgia House of Representatives and lifelong women's rights activist, reproductive rights and reproductive access are at the forefront of my mind and work. I trust Georgia women to make decisions that are right for them and their families, and I will work tirelessly to protect and expand our rights including equal pay for equal work, family leave, quality education, expanded access to quality OB/GYN care, and ending systemic discrimination.
KENNESAW, Ga., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As a woman, candidate for the Georgia House of Representatives and lifelong women's rights activist, reproductive rights and reproductive access are at the forefront of my mind and work. I trust Georgia women to make decisions that are right for them and their families, and I will work tirelessly to protect and expand our rights including equal pay for equal work, family leave, quality education, expanded access to quality OB/GYN care, and ending systemic discrimination.
I am a pro-choice Georgian advocating freedom for all, for every body, to guarantee every woman the right to make personal decisions regarding the full range of reproductive choices, including preventing unintended pregnancy, bearing healthy children and choosing legal abortion.
The Supreme Court's decision to disregard stare decisis principles in overturning Roe v. Wade is an unprecedented move that usurps our right to self-determination. It means that where we live – and who is elected to office – will determine whether or not we will have access to accurate sex education, equitable options to affordable contraception, whether we can choose to have an abortion or not, our right to pursue fertility treatments including IVF, our access to genetic and reproductive care, the availability of pre-natal, post-natal, lifelong and menopausal care, and ultimately whether we have the right to determine our own future.
By eliminating long standing legal protections, the U.S. Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade abandons American families when we most need access to quality care, putting our health, well-being, safety, finances, and futures at risk. In view of these predictable long term outcomes and damage to the progress we've made to protect human rights, I strongly disagree with the U.S. Supreme Court's decision.
While some will seek to divide us on the question of abortion, I will continue to unite us all around the important work of protecting our shared human rights. I am committed to the strategic efforts of implementing effective legislation and solutions to help keep abortion safe and legal in Georgia, and when I am elected to the Georgia House of Representatives as the first woman ever to represent this district, you can count on me to bring 30+ years of leadership experience, honesty, and integrity to the role. Together, we will bring forth compassionate and inclusive leadership that represents all Georgians. Together we can recognize and protect the inherent dignity and unalienable rights of all Georgians.
###
Media Contact
Lisa Campbell, Friends of Lisa Campbell, 7702999973, lisa@lisaforga.com
Amy Morton, Southern Majority, 478.747.7450, amy@southernmajority.com
SOURCE Friends of Lisa Campbell