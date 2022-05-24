Gabrielle Pesaturo, a Board-Certified Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner, has joined South County Psychiatry, which recently expanded its practice area to serve patients in Massachusetts.
NORTH KINGTOWN, R.I., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gabrielle Pesaturo, a Board-Certified Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner, has joined South County Psychiatry, which recently expanded its practice area to serve patients in Massachusetts.
Pesaturo, who holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Rhode Island, and her Masters of Science in Nursing from Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, previously worked with adult and geriatric populations as a Registered Nurse in the Rhode Island Hospital psychiatric unit. Her earlier professional experience includes working as a mental health worker at Bradley Hospital, the nation's first psychiatric hospital devoted exclusively to children and adolescents.
Pesaturo focuses her practice on the treatment of mental health disorders and illnesses including but not limited to anxiety, depression, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), ADHD, and Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD).
"We couldn't be prouder to welcome Gabrielle to our team," said Dr. Anthony Gallo, psychiatrist, and founder of South County Psychiatry. "Her vast experience across all age groups makes her an incredibly versatile and skilled nurse-therapist. Individuals of all ages will benefit enormously from Gabrielle's expertise," he added.
Continuing Dr. Gallo said, "We pride ourselves on providing evidence-based, patient-centered care to patients of all ages, and Gabrielle exemplifies these objectives. We are thrilled that she has chosen South County Psychiatry as the practice that best matches her aims as a mental health care practitioner."
Pesaturo will play an integral role in helping South County Psychiatry to reach individuals in need of qualified, compassionate mental health treatment and medication management in Massachusetts, according to Dr. Gallo. "We recognized the significant need for mental health services on the South Coast and Cape, which is why we expanded into Massachusetts. Gabrielle will help us meet those needs."
Pesaturo joins an esteemed team of psychiatrists, physician's assistants, psychiatric nurse practitioners, and licensed chemical dependency professionals who serve patients of all ages in Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island. Telehealth services are available to all patients.
A partial, but not an exhaustive list of adult conditions treated at South County Psychiatry include depression, anxiety disorders, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), bipolar disorder, dementia, eating disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The practice also provides psychiatric treatment for children struggling with behavioral issues, anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, OCD, PTSD, ADHD, and autistic spectrum disorders.
Learn more at https://www.southcountypsychiatryri.com.
About South County Psychiatry
Founded in 2019 by Anthony Gallo, MD, South County Psychiatry provides psychotherapy, including cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), behavioral activation therapy, and dialectical behavior therapy. Treatment for mental health conditions and neurocognitive disorders often involves psychotherapy, in conjunction with medication.
To learn more about South County Psychiatry, visit https://www.southcountypsychiatryri.com or call to schedule an appointment:
- Massachusetts: 617-671-0728
- Connecticut: 959-666-3777
- Rhode Island: 401-268-5333
