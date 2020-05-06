NEW YORK, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation announced today upcoming events throughout the year, including the annual Galien Forum and Prix Galien USA Ceremony, the biennial Prix Galien International, the inaugural Prix Galien Africa and the Prix Galien Golden Jubilee, which culminates the Foundation's 50 years of celebration of innovation across the globe. The Foundation continues to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic response and plans to follow recommended actions by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The Galien Forum and Prix Galien USA Ceremony will take place on October 29 in New York City at the Alexandria Center for Life Science and Museum of Natural History.
During this year's special ceremony, the short list for the Prix Galien Golden Jubilee will be debuted. Of the 500 Prix Galien winners recognized by past and present Committee members across the globe throughout the Foundation's history, the top 10 have been selected as the most groundbreaking achievements in health care across the globe in over 50 years. A summary of the past 50 years of Prix Galien awards can be found here.
"For 50 years, we've witnessed incredible achievements by those at the forefront of health care innovation, which have become the backbone of many biomedical and technology advances we rely on now more than ever," said Bruno Cohen, Chairman of the Galien Foundation. "We're currently witnessing the remarkable coming together of minds to seek healthcare innovations during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Foundation is honored to have the opportunity to reflect on these achievements and work with world-renowned scientific committees as we continue to evaluate and embrace the most impactful innovations of our generation."
The Prix Galien Golden Jubilee, Prix Galien International and the launch of the first annual Prix Galien Africa awards will gather the heads of state and ministers of health and/or environment of African Countries, the World Health Organization's (WHO) Director-General, leading scientists and industry leaders in Dakar, Senegal.
"We're thrilled to pursue this important culmination of the life science community's efforts over the past 50 years, recognizing our nominees and winners' unwavering dedication to breakthrough science," commented Sue Desmond-Hellmann, Former CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Chair of the Prix Galien USA and Prix Galien International Committees.
The Galien Foundation is delighted to welcome five new members to the Committee this year. They include: Linda Buck, Nobel Laureate, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center Professor, and Affiliate Professor of Physiology and Biophysics at the University of Washington; Susannah Fox, Independent Consultant and Health Care Innovation Leader & Former Chief Technology Officer of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; Mary-Claire King, American Cancer Society Professor of Genome Sciences and Medical Genetics at the University of Washington; Steven J. Lester, Chief Medical Officer of the Mayo Clinic-ASU MedTech Accelerator & Professor of Medicine at the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science; and Tachi Yamada, Venture Partner, Frazier Healthcare Partners. For a full list of The Galien Foundation's Committee Members, featuring the best minds from science and research across the globe, please see here.
About The Galien Foundation
The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to catalyze the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact human health and save lives. The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the USA for the Prix Galien, an international award that recognizes outstanding achievements in improving the human condition through the development of innovative therapies. The Prix Galien was created in France in 1970 in honor of Galen, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical and medical technology research.
