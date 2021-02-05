NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation announced today an upcoming webinar series that will explore the critical role digital technologies play in today's life sciences, specifically in clinical trials and the development of the COVID-19 vaccines.
On Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 12:00pm-1:00pm EST, The Galien Foundation will host the first session, "The Impact of Digital Technologies in Transforming and Accelerating Vaccine Trials, Development and Delivery: Lessons from COVID-19." Moderated by Jessica Federer, Managing Director, Huma, Former Chief Digital Officer, Bayer, the panel includes Rachel Berria, MD, PhD, Vice President and Medical Head, US Biopharmaceuticals AstraZeneca; Marie-Pierre Hellio Le Graverand, MD, DSc, PhD, SVP, Head of Clinical Development and Operations, Pfizer; Terry Murphy, COVID-19 Clinical Development Relaunch Leader, VP, Global Head Enabling Business Information Solutions, Global Clinical Development Operations, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Nagaraja Srivatsan, Senior Vice President & Chief Digital Officer, R&DS Technology Solutions, IQVIA; and Tal Zaks, Chief Medical Officer, Moderna. Experts on the front line of COVID-19 research will share insight into what technologies have been most helpful in vaccine development, and those that did not work well in clinical trials and production. Real-time English-French translation will be provided. Register for this session here.
"As we all continue to navigate the COVID-19 landscape, we are honored to host those leading in the development and production of vaccines that will save millions of lives," said Bruno Cohen, Chairman of the Galien Foundation. "These panelists are the epitome of determination, passion and collaboration as they worked tirelessly to develop multiple vaccines in less than a year – this is a historic monumental feat! On behalf of the Galien Foundation, we thank them for these efforts."
This series provides a preview of the discussions planned for the Galien Week of Innovation and USA Prix Galien Forum, which will kick off on Monday, October 25, and conclude on Friday, October 29. A series of webinars focused around award categories will take place in advance of the Galien Forum and Prix Galien Awards, highlighting innovators nominated in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical technology and digital health categories. On Thursday, October 28, experts from the life sciences industry will gather for the Galien Forum to continue the discussion of what role digital technologies play in the development of clinical trials and production of COVID-19 vaccines.
Postponed from last year's events, the short list for the Prix Galien Golden Jubilee will debut at the Prix Galien USA Ceremony. Of the 500 Prix Galien winners recognized by past and present Award Committee members across the globe throughout the Prix Galien's history, the top 10 have been selected as the most groundbreaking achievements in health care across the globe in over 50 years. On December 11, the winners of the Jubilee Awards will be announced in Dakar, Senegal at the first annual Prix Galien Africa. A summary of the past 50 years of Prix Galien awards can be found here.
About the Galien Foundation
The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to catalyze the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact human health and save lives. The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the USA for the Prix Galien, an international award that recognizes outstanding achievements in improving the human condition through the development of innovative therapies. The Prix Galien was created in France in 1970 in honor of Galen, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical and medical technology research.
