SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gallery of Aesthetics, a state-of-the-art medical spa in South Jordan, Utah, is now open, serving Salt Lake County with advanced non-surgical aesthetic solutions including laser skin rejuvenation, hair restoration and much more.
What sets Gallery of Aesthetics apart?
Medical Director and CEO of Gallery of Aesthetics Dr. Jeffrey Ayers, who owns the Gallery with his wife, Julie, created Gallery of Aesthetics to merge his two greatest passions: Aesthetic medicine and art. Hence, Gallery of Aesthetics is more than just a medical spa; it's also a gallery showcasing the celebrated works of international artists.
"I love art," says Dr. Ayers, "My vision was to create a state-of-the-art space where our clients can enjoy advanced aesthetic treatments to bring out their personal best. During your visit, you'll be able to enjoy results-driven treatments to turn back time, reverse sun damage and intensely revitalize yourself from head to toe. At the same time, you'll also be able to peruse inspiring artwork! Of course, the most important works of art are our clients! Our team can't wait to help you feel like the work of art you are!"
Advanced aesthetic services
Dr. Ayers and his wife, Julie Ayers, are co-owners of Gallery of Aesthetics. They've worked diligently to curate a menu of services that provide the highest level of results for their clients with minimal downtime. Gallery of Aesthetics proudly offers a wide selection of aesthetic services, including:
- Collagen stimulators
- BBL™ photofacial
- Clinical facials
- Microneedling
- Lash services
- Platelet-rich fibrin (PRF) facials and facelifts
- Botox®/Xeomin®/Dysport®
- Dermal fillers
- Liquid facelift
- Non-surgical rhinoplasty
- PRF hair restoration
- HydraFacial MD®
- Laser hair reduction
- Minoxidil, Finasteride hair restoration
- Hair loss supplements
- Moxi™ fractional laser skin treatment
- AquaGold®
- Chemical peels
- Dermaplaning
- Clinical skin care products
Gallery of Aesthetics is offering a first-time client special:
- $100 off — $500 service
- $200 off — $1,000 service
- $300 off — $1,500 service
Gallery of Aesthetics is located at 10709 S. Redwood Road, Suite 103, South Jordan, UT, 84095. To learn more or schedule a consultation, please call 801-515-0260 or visit their website today.
About Gallery of Aesthetics
About Dr. Jeffrey Ayers, medical director and CEO of Gallery of Aesthetics
Dr. Ayers has practiced medicine in Utah for 26 years. While working for Intermountain Healthcare, he realized medicine would evolve, requiring professional diversity. As a result, he sought additional training and discovered medical aesthetics.
After joining the National Institute of Medical Aesthetics, he spent 12+ years as their medical director. While there, he continued developing his artistic skill for aesthetics and contributed to the professional training programs they offered.
Dr. Ayers has a bachelor's degree in biology from Westmont College and completed his medical degree at Des Moines University. He then completed his family medicine residency at Camp Pendleton Naval Hospital and served as a staff family doctor in Sasebo, Japan as a commissioned naval officer for three years.
Dr. Ayers enjoys many of the services offered at Gallery of Aesthetics. On any given day, he would jump at the chance to have a HydraFacial®. This service mildly exfoliates the skin and infuses serums and boosters, leaving the skin feeling clean, refreshed and soft. In addition, in as little as 30 minutes he can also have a fractional laser resurfacing (Moxi™) that has very little downtime. He also believes the most important step in skincare is sunscreen. A regimen of antioxidants, anti-aging products and sunscreen will correct and protect the skin moving forward.
Dr. Ayers is inspired by many artists and enjoys contemporary abstract to realism. His first recollection of an artist he enjoyed as a child was Andrew Wyeth (USA). Dr. Ayers also enjoys the works of Didier Lourenco (Spain) and Danny McBride (Canada).
