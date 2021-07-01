HOUSTON, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ProAct Safety announced, effective immediately following the retirement of founder and CEO Terry Mathis, Shawn M. Galloway has taken the position of CEO.
After service in the US Army, a career in engineering and process safety consulting, Galloway joined ProAct Safety in 2005, overseeing the firm's consulting efforts. In 2009, he became President and Chief Operating Officer, leading all global operations and client engagements for the firm. During this time, through a concentration on the four components of safety – strategy, culture, leadership, and employee involvement and engagement – ProAct Safety has become the most successful consultancy dedicated to helping organizations achieve and sustain safety excellence.
Galloway offered, "ProAct Safety has a 28-year legacy of success through collaboration with our clients to find solutions to improve their safety performance and culture. I am honored to have contributed to the past 16 years in my previous role, and I look forward to the opportunity to continue to serve as a trusted advisor to our current and future clients."
ABOUT SHAWN M. GALLOWAY
Shawn M. Galloway is the CEO of the global consultancy ProAct Safety, coauthor of several bestselling books a highly sought-after keynote speaker. He is a columnist for several magazines and one of the most prolific contributors in the safety industry, authoring over 600 podcasts, 200 articles and 100 videos. Shawn's consulting clients include most of the best-recognized companies within every major industry. He has received awards for his significant contributions from the American Society of Safety Professionals Council on Practices & Standards, listed in National Safety Council's Top 40 Rising Stars, EHS Today Magazine's 50 People Who Most Influenced EHS and ISHN Magazine's POWER 101 – Leaders of the EHS World. Read more about him and his work at http://www.ShawnGalloway.com.
ABOUT PROACT SAFETY
ProAct Safety is a global safety excellence consultancy. The company has completed more than 2,000 successful safety strategy, leadership, culture and behavior-based safety projects in nearly every major industry worldwide. Learn more at http://www.ProActSafety.com.
