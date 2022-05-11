U.S. News & World Report has recognized more than 20 Gardant-managed communities as being among the best in the nation for assisted living and memory care.

The designation of 2022-23 Best in Assisted Living and Best in Memory Care was awarded only to the communities that earn the highest possible rating on consumer satisfaction surveys of residents and family member of residents. The surveys were administered between March 2021 and February 2022 and reflect the viewpoints of more than 200,000 residents and family members in thousands of senior living, assisted living, and memory care communities nationwide.

The Gardant-managed communities that were recognized as Best in Assisted Living were:

    Cambridge House of Maryville

    Cedar Grove

    Deer Path of Huntley

    Evergreen Village at Bloomington

    Grand Prairie of Macomb

    Heritage Woods of Benton

    Heritage Woods of Chicago

    Heritage Woods of DeKalb

    Heritage Woods of Dwight

    Heritage Woods of Flora

    Heritage Woods of McHenry

    Heritage Woods of Minooka

    Heritage Woods of Ottawa

    Heritage Woods of Plainfield

    Heritage Woods of Rockford

    Heritage Woods of South Elgin

    Heritage Woods of Sterling

    John Evans Supportive Living

    Summers Pointe

The communities that were recognized as Best in Memory Care were:

    White Oaks of McHenry

    White Oaks of Spring Street

"We are honored that so many of the communities we manage have been recognized by U.S News as being among the best in the nation," says Rod Burkett, Gardant CEO. "We are committed to our mission of enriching the lives of the residents we serve by providing them with the Love, Compassion, and Dignity they deserve in addition to the personal assistance and support services they need."

This year marked the U.S. News inaugural Best Senior Living ratings. Ratings were provided for Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care and Continuing Care Retirement Communities based on consumer satisfaction data collected from nearly 2,500 communities nationwide. For assisted living and memory care, factors that were evaluated by U.S. News included value and the quality of care, activities, management, staff, food, maintenance, and housekeeping.

