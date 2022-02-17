GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Feb.17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Northbound Treatment Center in Garden Grove uses mental wellness therapies as the key to healing from drug and alcohol abuse. Its range of addiction treatment programs prioritizes addressing mental illness head-on as the solution for long-term sobriety.
"There is an undeniable link between mental illness and addiction," says Paul Alexander, CEO of Northbound Treatment Center. "We believe in addressing mental health in every one of our patients and integrating therapies that promote mental wellness into the core of each addiction treatment program. This is what creates sustainable recovery. Oftentimes, addiction is the result of mental illness, and in other instances, addiction can have a negative impact on mental health. We are to help patients navigate both situations."
The Garden Grove facility of Northbound Treatment Center has customized treatment plans for those struggling with anxiety disorders, emotional traumas, bipolar disorder, depressive disorders, borderline personality disorders, dual diagnosis, and more. By integrating mental health care into addiction treatment, individuals are able to develop the skills to navigate triggering situations when they arise and develop coping mechanisms that are relevant to the mental health challenges they are facing.
"Substance use is a coping mechanism," Alexander continues, "If we can identify the challenge that an individual is struggling with, then we can help address that challenge and provide them with new, healthy coping alternatives. Mental health gets to the root of the issue - and that is where true healing can occur."
If you are interested in Northbound Treatment Center, or how mental health is integrated into addiction recovery, you can reach out to them at any time at (714) 276-8470 or on their website at https://www.northboundtreatment.com/.
Northbound Treatment Center | Alcohol & Drug Rehab Orange County (Garden Grove)
9842 13th St, Garden Grove, CA 92844
(714) 276-8470
Media Contact
Paul Alexander, Northbound Treatment Services, +1 (714) 276-8470, info@northboundtreatment.com
SOURCE Northbound Treatment Services