PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Garden of Life®, the leader in delivering traceable whole food supplements, expands its Grass Fed Collagen line with new great-tasting collagens with added ingredients to empower extraordinary health. The entire line, which now consists of a variety of products for specific needs, is non-GMO tested, KETO Certified, Certified Gluten-Free and Certified Paleo, providing a clean, delicious answer for those who wish to build beauty from within.†
"We've always had a passion for helping people achieve extraordinary health, and that starts with using extraordinary ingredients. By sourcing ingredients from farmers who share our values for raising cattle that roam free, feed on non-GMO grass, are treated humanely and not treated with antibiotics or hormones, we can provide an added assurance of quality for health-conscious consumers seeking collagen products," said Garden of Life President Brian Ray.
Collagen: Essential for overall health and appearance
The most abundant protein in the human body, collagen is often described as the glue that holds everything together. Making up to 30 percent of the body's protein, it gives structure to very important tissues such as skin, muscles, bone, hair, tendons and cartilage. But as the body ages, the ability to make collagen diminishes. Now, with Garden of Life's expanded Grass Fed Collagen line, consumers can be assured of supplemental collagen from the cleanest sources available.
The following Garden of Life products are available at retailers across the country.
Garden of Life Collagen Protein (New)
Garden of Life Grass Fed Collagen Protein is formulated to support joints, mobility and muscle repair.† It delivers 20g grass-fed collagen plus four super-seed proteins from organic hemp, sunflower, pumpkin and watermelon seeds —– sources of EFAs, antioxidants and protein. It also offers MCTs from organic coconuts to promote energy, plus probiotics for enhanced digestion.† It can be used in baked goods or added to a shake or smoothie for post-workout nutrition. It also can be enjoyed as a light, delicious snack mixed with just cold water. Available in Vanilla or Chocolate flavors.
Garden of Life Collagen Coconut MCT (New)
Formulated to support energy, hair, skin, nails and joints,† Garden of Life Collagen Coconut MCT includes 10mg grass-fed collagen, 3g MCTs from organic coconuts to promote energy† and probiotics for enhanced digestion.† It can be added to a shake, smoothie or used in baked goods, stirred in coffee or enjoyed as a light, delicious snack mixed with just cold water. Two flavor options: Vanilla and Chocolate.
Garden of Life Collagen Creamer (New)
Ideal for mixing in coffee, tea or for use in baking, this grass-fed collagen creamer combines energizing MCTs from organic coconuts and coconut milk with type I and II collagen peptides for a delicious, dairy-free creamer formulated to support energy, beauty and joints.† Very rich and creamy, it delivers 10g grass-fed collagen, 9g fat from delicious coconut cream (MCTs), plus probiotics for enhanced digestion.† Available in Creamy Vanilla or Chocolate.
Garden of Life Collagen Super Beauty (New)
Formulated to support youthful skin and beautiful hair and nails,† Collagen Super Beauty contains clinically studied and organically grown Holimel® French melon extract, astaxanthin and vitamin C — ingredients proven to boost skin's elasticity and resistance to UVA- and UVB-related skin aging.† It also delivers 10g grass-fed collagen and probiotics for enhanced digestion.† Suitable for use in shakes, smoothies and baking.
Garden of Life Collagen Greens Beauty (New)
Collagen Greens Beauty combines organically grown alkalizing parsley, alfalfa and wheat grass juices with a heaping 15 spinach and 15 kale leaves in every serving, together with 12g grass-fed type I and III collagen peptides. Formulated to support radiant skin, nails, hair, joints and mobility,† it includes organic alfalfa and wheat grass juices and organic parsley, plus probiotics for enhanced digestion.† It can be used in shakes, smoothies and in baking.
Garden of Life Grass Fed Collagen Beauty
Bringing together the best plant-derived building blocks for beauty and Garden of Life's own unique grass-fed bovine type I and III collagen peptides, Collagen Beauty is formulated to support healthy and beautiful skin, hair and nails.† It delivers 12g pasture-raised collagen, plus powerful organic plant-based collagen builders including 10.5mg silica from organic bamboo, 2500mg biotin from organic sesbania, 45mg vitamin C from organic amla, plus 1.5 billion CFU probiotics for enhanced digestion.† It comes in two delicious flavors: Cranberry Pomegranate and Strawberry Lemonade. Simply mix in water or use in shakes or smoothies.
Garden of Life Grass Fed Collagen Peptides
An unflavored and odorless powder, Collagen Peptides can be added to any food or beverage including coffee, smoothies, dishes and desserts. One scoop conveniently delivers 20g grass-fed collagen peptides to improve skin elasticity, nail and hair strength,† as well as joint mobility.† As a leading digestive health company, Garden of Life has added 1.5 billion CFU of lactobacillus planarum probiotics to assist with digestion and assimilation.
Garden of Life Grass Fed Collagen Turmeric
Delicious in just water or as a great addition to shakes and smoothies, multi-sourced Garden of Life Collagen Turmeric includes powerful plant-derived ingredients together with grass-fed bovine collagen and clinically studied undenatured chicken collagen. It includes 10g grass-fed and pasture-raised collagen; supports joints and mobility† with 500mg fermented organic turmeric and 50mg organic curcuminoids; fortifies hair, skin and nails† and provides 1.5 billion CFU probiotics, plus organic black pepper to support absorption and digestion.†
To learn more, visit www.gardenoflife.com.
About Garden of Life
Garden of Life LLC is the recognized leader and innovator in whole food, science-based, Certified USDA Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified nutrition. Headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, the company offers more than 350 branded supplements that help people achieve extraordinary health. For more information on Garden of Life, visit gardenoflife.com.
† These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
Contact:
Alyssa Rotunno
(212) 494-8606
gardenoflife@clynch.com