SOLON, Ohio, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leader in Northeast Ohio's commercial HVAC & building services industry, GARDINER today announced that the company has committed to be the Presenting Sponsor for the 2020 Rainbow Golf Classic at The Country Club in Pepper Pike on August 31, 2020. The 37th Annual Rainbow Golf Classic is hosted by Rainbow Babies & Children's Foundation which is a supporting organization for University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital.
The announcement comes after this year's outing, the 37th Annual Rainbow Golf Classic and one of UH Rainbow's largest and longest-running annual fundraising events, was given the green light by UH leadership to proceed with social distancing precautions and careful plans to ensure a safe event.
In addition to the sponsorship commitment, GARDINER launched a supporting fundraising campaign, which will include a summer-long virtual golf outing for clients competing for a chance to play in the Rainbow Golf Classic, an internal fundraising competition for the company's 220+ local associates, and even a custom T-shirt designed by local apparel icon GV Art + Design.
"This is an unprecedented time and our local healthcare partners need fundraising support now more than ever," said GARDINER President Todd Barnhart. "This feels like a great way for us to get our clients, associates and the entire local construction & building services community involved to help ensure that this important fundraising effort, which directly impacts kids in Northeast Ohio, gets the support it needs. We're honored to be involved."
"We are very grateful to GARDINER for being the new title sponsor of the Rainbow Golf Classic. This annual event has raised more than $4 million dollars for the hospital and has impacted the lives of many children and young adults right here in our community," shared Collette Laisure, President of the Rainbow Babies & Children's Foundation.
Last year, the Rainbow Golf Classic raised $198,000 for UH Rainbow, a community leader in providing healthcare for the children of Northeast Ohio and beyond. Funds raised through the Rainbow Golf Classic or the supporting campaign will provide critical funds that directly impact patient care and clinical research.
To learn more about the Rainbow Foundation, please visit www.UHHospitals.org/RBCF. To learn more about GARDINER, visit www.whgardiner.com
About GARDINER
GARDINER is a full service HVAC, energy services and professional building services company serving Northern Ohio's commercial, industrial and institutional facilities, engineers and contractors since 1962. More than 2,500 clients in Northern Ohio trust GARDINER to solve their building comfort, reliability, air quality, energy, facilities planning, and project funding challenges. To learn more call 440-248-3400 or visit, www.whgardiner.com.
About University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital
Internationally renowned, UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital is a full-service children's hospital and pediatric academic medical center with experts in 16 medical divisions and 11 surgical specialties who offer nationally ranked care not available at other institutions in the region, including a center dedicated to adolescent and young adult cancer treatment and Northeast Ohio's only single-site provider of advanced maternal fetal medicine and neonatology services. Learn more at www.UHRainbow.org
Media Contact
Morgan Owens
440-248-3400
243005@email4pr.com