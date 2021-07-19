TEMPE, Ariz., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- H. Garrett Thompson DC, PhD, Vice President of Academic Affairs at Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine & Health Sciences, was named a "Top 100 Leaders in Education" by the Global Forum for Education and Learning (GFEL).
The leaders are selected through a nomination-based award process in which GFEL judged nominees based on five broad areas: overall reach; industry impact; spirit of innovation; future readiness; and market demand. At the Forum, Dr. Thompson received this acknowledgement and participated in the panel discussion "Revolutionizing Education from the Ground Up."
"This recognition means so much to me, particularly in a time when the status quo of higher education is being challenged," said Thompson. "Higher education institutions must shift from being 'Centers of Knowledge' to becoming 'Centers of Application' to best meet the needs of the learner, their eventual employer and the populations they serve. I am proud to be championing this at SCNM."
Dr. Thompson serves the community and healthcare professions by having volunteered as treasurer of the board of directors of the American Holistic Health Association and secretary of the Council on Naturopathic Medical Education. He is also a workgroup member for the Academic Collaborative for Integrative Health. Dr. Thompson has researched several human pathologies including breast cancer, asthma, and bone diseases. His research interests have since expanded into the field of education with recent publications on interprofessional education and educational competencies for NDs.
Dr. Thompson's multi-disciplinary approach has resulted in being published in journals in the fields of bioinformatics, cell biology, tissue engineering and interprofessional education. Additionally, he has authored a textbook on biochemistry, as well as a chapter on alcohol, tobacco and drug abuse in the textbook Introduction to Public Health for Chiropractors and a chapter on endocrinology in the textbook Naturopathic and Integrative Family Medicine. He has been recognized with numerous accolades for his teaching and leadership including "Excellence in Teaching," "Excellence in Scholarship," and "Excellence in Service" at SCNM.
