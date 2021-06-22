Garwood Medical Devices, LLC An emerging Buffalo-based company developing groundbreaking technology to eliminate antibiotic-resistant bacterial biofilm infections associated with metallic orthopaedic implants. Garwood Medical’s BioPrax™ device is currently under investigation to study the elimination of biofilm infections on prosthetic knee implants during early intervention procedures and used alongside the current standard of care. It is currently in pre-clinical trials. (PRNewsfoto/Garwood Medical Devices, LLC)